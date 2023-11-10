This Nostalgic $12 Bubbling-Candle Night-Light Makes Me Ridiculously Happy and Has Me Excited for the Holidays

When I was around 11 years old, I was browsing the Christmas decor section of a department store when I spotted something among the wreaths, ornaments, garlands, and Santas that I had never seen before: a box containing a trio of light-up candles. Bubbling plastic candles, to be exact. This was groundbreaking to me, and I was fascinated by the picture on the box. Each clear candlestick was filled with red liquid and had tiny bubbles flowing up from the base of the stick to the flame. I immediately brought this rare find to my mother, who told me these bubbling candles had been around since she was a kid, then OK’ed the purchase. For many Christmases thereafter, they became a regular fixture in our home, plugged in just behind our TV, bubbling away on our living room window sill.