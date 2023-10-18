This Retro Pink Christmas Tree from West Elm Is Small-Space Friendly and on Major Sale — Snag It Before It Sells Out!

The fun part about being an adult is that you can do all kinds of fun, inconsequential things without fear of anyone telling you “no.” A prime example of this is the freedom to decorate your home however you’d like. As a kid, you were probably told that you couldn’t get a canopy bed or paint your bedroom walls lime green (though, in hindsight, maybe this was for the best). And when the holidays rolled around, I’d venture to guess you probably helped your family put up the same green and red decorations year after year. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with the classics, but now that you pay your own bills, why not get a little whimsical? We found the perfect piece to start with: the pink tinsel Christmas tree from West Elm.