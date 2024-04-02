Newsletters

World Market’s $30 Outdoor Throw Pillows Are the Cute Accessories Your Patio Needs

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Redmond, WA, USA - June 04, 2023; Facade of Cost Plus World Market store owned by Kingswood Capital Magement with no people
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Ian Dewar Photography/Shutterstock

When you’re refreshing your space for spring, don’t forget about your patio. There’s nothing that screams a seasonal change more than swapping out your dated decorations for brighter colors, and World Market is making that much easier for you.

Even though HomeGoods is known for its fruit-shaped decorations and strawberry stools, World Market is giving the retailer a run for its money with this strawberry outdoor pillow

Red Strawberry Shaped Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow
$29.99
World Market
Buy Now

Each pillow is $29.99 and crafted with punch-needle embroidery made from recycled water bottles. It’s soft to the touch, but durable enough for indoor and outdoor use. In a TikTok by @katedavidsun, you can see two of World Market’s other new pillows, and you can totally tell that the pillows are worth the visit.

Multi Banana Bunch Shaped Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow
$29.99
World Market
Buy Now

You can choose the strawberry, watermelon, or banana bunch pillow (or take home all three for less than $100!). The pink, teal, and blue accents on the banana bunch stand out compared to the other two pillows, but it’s hard to play favorites. After all, your patio furniture would look incredible with all three.

Coral Watermelon Shaped Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow
$34.99
World Market
Buy Now

The next time you’re near a World Market, don’t be hesitant to roam around the store for these pillows. You might even stumble upon the store’s set of gorgeous beaded glass cups (and you’ll need them for a spring cocktail!).

Filed in:
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits