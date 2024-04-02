World Market’s $30 Outdoor Throw Pillows Are the Cute Accessories Your Patio Needs
When you’re refreshing your space for spring, don’t forget about your patio. There’s nothing that screams a seasonal change more than swapping out your dated decorations for brighter colors, and World Market is making that much easier for you.
Even though HomeGoods is known for its fruit-shaped decorations and strawberry stools, World Market is giving the retailer a run for its money with this strawberry outdoor pillow.
Each pillow is $29.99 and crafted with punch-needle embroidery made from recycled water bottles. It’s soft to the touch, but durable enough for indoor and outdoor use. In a TikTok by @katedavidsun, you can see two of World Market’s other new pillows, and you can totally tell that the pillows are worth the visit.
You can choose the strawberry, watermelon, or banana bunch pillow (or take home all three for less than $100!). The pink, teal, and blue accents on the banana bunch stand out compared to the other two pillows, but it’s hard to play favorites. After all, your patio furniture would look incredible with all three.
The next time you’re near a World Market, don’t be hesitant to roam around the store for these pillows. You might even stumble upon the store’s set of gorgeous beaded glass cups (and you’ll need them for a spring cocktail!).