This Quirky $20 Vase Is an Absolute Scene Stealer (You’ll Want to Grab 2!)
Have you ever become so obsessed with a budget-friendly decor find that you just have to tell everyone and anyone about it? That’s exactly how the Apartment Therapy team feels about this beautiful squiggle vase from World Market, which our Studio Director recently brought into the office — and now everyone wants one for their own home.
Although it may look expensive, you can score one for $20. Once you see it in person, you’re going to want it in your space, too. It’s eclectic, modern, and functional, and it goes with pretty much any aesthetic.
Our entire team is obsessed with this decor gem, and for good reason — there’s so much to love about this piece. The Blue and White Striped Squiggle Vase from World Market is bold enough to display by itself as a piece of art. Its curvy shape is accented with hand-painted cobalt blue vertical stripes that are slightly raised from the surface of the vase, giving the piece a lot of texture as well as movement and color. You just can’t stop looking at — it’s honestly kind of hypnotic.
The vase stands about 8 inches tall, and despite the bend in the middle there’s still plenty of room to display your favorite floral stems or greenery. Plus, it’s slim enough to fit almost anywhere, which makes it perfect for small spaces.
It’s made of ceramic with a glossy glaze, so to keep the textured surface clean, just wipe it down occasionally with a dry or slightly damp lint-free microfiber cloth. You can rinse the interior with warm water after you remove your floral arrangement.
For just $20, this gorgeous find will instantly become a highlight in your space. Grab one of these squiggle vases from World Market now — before they’re gone — and you won’t be able to stop talking about it either.