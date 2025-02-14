Our entire team is obsessed with this decor gem, and for good reason — there’s so much to love about this piece. The Blue and White Striped Squiggle Vase from World Market is bold enough to display by itself as a piece of art. Its curvy shape is accented with hand-painted cobalt blue vertical stripes that are slightly raised from the surface of the vase, giving the piece a lot of texture as well as movement and color. You just can’t stop looking at — it’s honestly kind of hypnotic.