This Y2K-Themed Bedroom Is So Fetch, TikTok Is Obsessed
Having a cool bedroom is a rite of passage for plenty of teens, and there’s a decor style to suit just about every personality these days. Some teens are even into Y2K decor, as evidenced by one mom whose two teenage daughters have a bedroom so cool that even grown adults want to live in it.
Organizational guru Catherine Benson recently shared a video detailing the “refresh” process she gives her daughters’ bedroom, and the palatial living space is totally fetch. In the caption, she shared that she was “showing the girls room a little love because there is nothing like coming home to a clean space,” adding, “My love language is acts of service.”
The clip garnered eight million views, with people loving the throwback touches like the butterfly decals, Spongebob pillow, and neon lighting.
In yet another viral video, Benson gave a more detailed look at the room, which is shared by her 13- and 14-year-old daughters. “Reliving the days of Y2K each time I refresh my daughters’ bedroom,” she wrote in the caption, showing off the room’s lava lamp, disco ball decor, expertly curated pop star poster wall, and even an animated twinkle light wall, which got so much love, it got its own follow-up post.
“I’m in my 30s and I want my room like this,” wrote one person. Another wrote, “This would have been my DREAM room as a teen, I am 46 and would STILL love it even now! Perfect!!!!” Yet another added, “I want this room but I’m a married 33-year-old.”
Thankfully, Benson has shared her daughters’ go-to decor items on her Amazon storefront, including the butterfly string lights ($25), iridescent side table ($77), and the Govee curtain lights ($130). All you need is your five-disc changer stereo, a dELiA*s catalog dusted off from storage, and perhaps an inflatable couch, and you can relive your analog days without the awkward stuff like braces and bad first kisses.