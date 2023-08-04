This Y2K-Themed Bedroom Is So Fetch, TikTok Is Obsessed

In yet another viral video, Benson gave a more detailed look at the room, which is shared by her 13- and 14-year-old daughters. “Reliving the days of Y2K each time I refresh my daughters’ bedroom,” she wrote in the caption, showing off the room’s lava lamp, disco ball decor, expertly curated pop star poster wall, and even an animated twinkle light wall, which got so much love, it got its own follow-up post.