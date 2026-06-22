This 2026 Study Says to Paint Your Kitchen This Color (It’ll Increase Its Value!)

Bottom line? If you’re not “in” on a gray or plum kitchen, don’t worry about it — especially if you’re not looking to sell your home. But if you want to sell it, you might want to check out the latest paint trends to see what buyers are responding to (after consulting with your real estate agent, of course). Also, just because some Sherwin-Williams shades were identified specifically, that doesn’t mean you can’t look at your other favorite paint manufacturers to paint your home. The sky is the limit!