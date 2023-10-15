This Facebook Marketplace Find Became a DIY “Zoo” for Stuffed Animals

Enlisting her daughters’ help, Parisa gave the cabinet a makeover, repainting it with pink and olive green paint and installing chic peel-and-stick palm-patterned wallpaper. Next, she drilled holes in it and attached thick string “bars,” creating a zoo cage effect. And voilà! An adorable DIY zoo that’s efficient and right at home in a child’s bedroom.



“So cute!” one TikToker commented. “I turned one into a play kitchen for my daughter and it was super cute too!”



Even if a DIY project isn’t in the cards for you right now, there are plenty of other ways to give your kids great toys while keeping your home stylish in the process. One option is investing in pieces that will seamlessly blend in with more adult home decor, such as the popular, minimalist-looking Pikler triangle. If you have slightly older kids, you can also encourage them to declutter and donate or sell used toys that aren’t serving them anymore.