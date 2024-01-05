This Design Trend for 2024 Is Full of Personality, According to TikTok
A great way to start a new year is to refresh your space by redecorating, organizing, and getting rid of items that no longer serve you. In case you’re motivated to revamp your home’s aesthetic but unsure where to start, your passions, interests, and personality are the solution. And according to a TikTok influencer, that’ll be a major design trend for 2024.
Jordan Samson, a content creator who has gained a TikTok following for his popular interior design takes, says that this year will be the “revival of colorful spaces.” And as millennial gray finds its way out, that prediction may prove to be a reality.
According to Samson, curated collections of vintage pieces, original artwork, custom furniture, and “a whole lot of color” are in. He pointed to Pantone’s color of the year, Peach Fuzz, as an incorrect prediction for this year’s popular color, since something darker such as a dusty blue or reddish brown may catch more attention. Perhaps Etsy’s “relaxed and undeniably romantic” berry is a good choice for color of the year.
Samson hints that fashion is a good way of determining future interior design trends, and silver had a major moment in 2023, thanks to Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Although the momentum of disco-covered decor seems to be dwindling, chromatic accents can complement a kitchen, bathroom, or living room. At the end of Samson’s video, he suggested that decorating with intention helps to “make sure you love it even after it falls out of popularity,” which sounds similar to dopamine decor.
Whether you choose to cover your home in nostalgic memorabilia from childhood or carefully curated artwork that makes you happy, dopamine decor is the latest trend from TikTok that may actually prevent overconsumption and encourage joyful decorating choices.
In a separate TikTok by design firm Studio McGee, Shea McGee also predicted that “infusing your personality” into your home will be trendy this year. According to the design firm’s website, maximalism is “where things are headed,” so don’t hold back from displaying your hobbies and personality throughout your home. Don’t overthink your design choices this year — have fun with it and welcome more color!