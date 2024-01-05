This Design Trend for 2024 Is Full of Personality, According to TikTok

Samson hints that fashion is a good way of determining future interior design trends, and silver had a major moment in 2023, thanks to Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Although the momentum of disco-covered decor seems to be dwindling, chromatic accents can complement a kitchen, bathroom, or living room. At the end of Samson’s video, he suggested that decorating with intention helps to “make sure you love it even after it falls out of popularity,” which sounds similar to dopamine decor.



Whether you choose to cover your home in nostalgic memorabilia from childhood or carefully curated artwork that makes you happy, dopamine decor is the latest trend from TikTok that may actually prevent overconsumption and encourage joyful decorating choices.