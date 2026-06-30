This 2026 Study Says to Paint Your Bedroom This Color (It’ll Increase Its Value!)

Technically speaking, colors have no inherent value, but when it comes to the color you’re going to see on your walls when you start and end each day, some are more desirable than others. To find this out, Zillow and Sherwin-Williams talked to “thousands of home buyers across the country” to better understand how room color may impact someone’s home-buying process, including “their likelihood to tour a home, and the price they would be willing to offer.” So, if you’re not selling, take this with a grain of salt. Maybe it’ll inspire you to break out the painter’s tape and try something new.