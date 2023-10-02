This 538-Square-Foot Tiny House in Japan Costs Less Than $40,000

After a smaller project by Serendix in March 2022, they unveiled the Fujitsubo, which translates to “barnacle.” The 538-square-foot tiny house is designed for one person or a couple, and it has one bedroom, one bathroom, and a living room connected to a kitchen. It’s close to the size of a studio apartment, so it’s probably not suited to a family of five. Its peculiar shape and design is a result of the technology used to craft the concrete-layered walls and the CNC (computer numerical control) machine that created the roof. Believe it or not, the entire construction process only took 44 minutes.



Serendix plans to build more 3D-printed homes in small towns, and their five printers have the capacity to build 50 homes in the span of a year. By 2024, they’re hoping to add 12 more machines to increase the amount of homes they can build annually.



If you’ve been looking for an international escape from the U.S. housing market, it looks like Japan might be of interest to you.