I Use the “Wrong” Method to Organize My Fridge — And It’s the Key to Slashing My Grocery Bill

I have always envied the aesthetic fridges that pop up on my TikTok feed, full of color-coordinated beverages, meals prepped in pricey glass jars, and somehow not a condiment bottle in sight. Not only is this an unrealistic standard for me because I cook cuisines that call for so many ingredients, but I am also fighting against my ADHD, which lives by the rule “if you can’t see it, it doesn’t exist.” The combination of the two has led me to periodic fridge clean-outs that result in decaying discoveries and disappointment, both in my waste of food and money, and my seeming inability to change.