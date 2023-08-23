Newsletters
The Brand Behind One of Our Favorite Sofas Is Having a Giant Labor Day Sale

Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published yesterday
The Labor Day deals have officially arrived, and you could consider them somewhat of an end-of-summer gift to help you get your space ready for fall. If you are, indeed, looking to give your home a cozy refresh, new furniture is the best place to start. We love the brand Albany Park for all things living room seating, whether we’re talking sofas, armchairs, or ottomans, and their early holiday sale certainly does not disappoint. Much like their sister brand Edloe Finch (whose top Labor Day deals are available here), Albany Park is loved among AT editors and readers alike for well-made, comfortable, and stylish seating that’s available in a slew of stunning colors and fabrics. Additionally, they only have a handful of different seating collections, which makes browsing and choosing your next sleeper or sectional a whole lot easier. Not sure what we mean? Just see our top picks below, and get ready to save up to 35 percent on each one!

Kova Sofa
Albany Park
$1200.00
A classic sofa design gets a mega upgrade with Albany Park’s expert styling and comfy touches. Touted (not unfairly) as the “world’s most comfortable couch,” the Kova Sofa is loaded with pillowy cushions you’ll sink right into. Best List editor Britt owns and loves the Kova. She praised its easy-to-move modular design and ultra-soft, cloud-like cushions, though she noted that, "the added support of the sturdy upholstered wood frame helps to create an excellent balance between coziness and structure that results in a sofa you can nestle into for ultimate comfort.

Albany Sleeper Sofa
Albany Park
$1180.00
Leather sofas never go out of style, and the chic Albany Sleeper has the added bonus of folding down into a bed for guests. This sleeper is sturdy and reliable thanks to its kiln-dried hardwood frame, and the cushions are equipped with mattress-quality memory foam.

Park Armchair
Albany Park
$730.00
This gorgeous blue velvet armchair is a thing of cozy beauty. It's the perfect accent chair if you want to add a chic and comfortable touch to your living room. Like its sofa companion, it comes with either gold or black legs, making it easy to complete the set or mix and match it with the rest of your home decor.

Ẹkáàbọ̀ Albany Ottoman
Albany Park
$349.00
Albany Park's Ekáàbò Collection combines contemporary style with cultural tradition, and this ottoman is no exception. It's soft and comfortable, mixes well with other furniture, and is so dynamic that it's sure to be a conversation starter. The velvety material also adds a luxe touch, as does the gold leg option.

Albany Armchair
Albany Park
$640.00
If you're looking for something that you can curl up in and that looks nice, the Albany armchair is for you. It sports a sleek and modern silhouette, complete with a cozy seat that's nearly as wide as half of the Kova sofa. The chair comes in a variety of colors, from olive to blush pink. There's even a vegan leather option, not to mention two different leg style options.

Kova Storage Ottoman
Albany Park
$600.00
The Kova sofa comes with add-ons, though you can also purchase this plush, oversized storage ottoman on its own. We're nothing short of obsessed with its cozy pillow top, soft-close lid, and the fact that it has more than enough space for blankets, extra bedding, and much more. The ottoman is also a great solution to a lack of leg room.

Park Swivel Armchair
Albany Park
$929.00
A modern and minimalistic seating option, this chair from the Park line is a lovely, functional addition to any living area. It'll look beautiful no matter where you put it, and because it swivels, you can change its orientation at a moment's notice. This is helpful for those times when you need to reach for your phone or drink — just place the chair near a side or coffee table, and it's snacking made simple.

Kova Pit
Albany Park
$2600.00
Make your place the go-to movie night spot by incorporating the Kova pit into your living room setup. It's exactly what it sounds like: a roomy sofa complete with extra modular pieces that you can reconfigure numerous different ways. Not only that, but the pieces arrive in easy-to-move boxes and require no assembly, so you'll be ready to lounge in a flash.

