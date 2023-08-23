The Brand Behind One of Our Favorite Sofas Is Having a Giant Labor Day Sale

The Labor Day deals have officially arrived, and you could consider them somewhat of an end-of-summer gift to help you get your space ready for fall. If you are, indeed, looking to give your home a cozy refresh, new furniture is the best place to start. We love the brand Albany Park for all things living room seating, whether we’re talking sofas, armchairs, or ottomans, and their early holiday sale certainly does not disappoint. Much like their sister brand Edloe Finch (whose top Labor Day deals are available here), Albany Park is loved among AT editors and readers alike for well-made, comfortable, and stylish seating that’s available in a slew of stunning colors and fabrics. Additionally, they only have a handful of different seating collections, which makes browsing and choosing your next sleeper or sectional a whole lot easier. Not sure what we mean? Just see our top picks below, and get ready to save up to 35 percent on each one!