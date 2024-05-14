My Favorite Furniture Brand Is Having Its Biggest Sale of the Year on Sofas and Sectionals (and I Got You an Exclusive Discount!)
As an editor at Apartment Therapy, I’m often asked about recommendations for furniture, bedding, cleaning tools, and appliances. Because I test a lot of items for the home throughout the year, I’ve found a lot of brands and products I love, and keep my favorites tucked in my back pocket just in case someone asks. With Memorial Day deals steadily rolling out, it can be hard to know where to begin. However, if you’re looking to upgrade your furniture, your first stop should be Albany Park. The brand offers collections of easy-to-assemble and ultra-stylish furniture that includes the editor-reviewed Kova Sofa, Kova Sofa and Ottoman, and Barton Sofa.
During Albany Park’s Memorial Day Sale, you can snag best-selling sofas, sectionals, and more for up to 35% off, no code required, through May 27. Bonus: AT readers can also use the code AT10 at checkout for an additional 10% off, even on top of the Memorial Day discount. I’ve dropped all of my favorite Albany Park furniture picks below, and you can shop the full sale here.