My Favorite Furniture Brand Is Having Its Biggest Sale of the Year on Sofas and Sectionals (and I Got You an Exclusive Discount!)

published about 4 hours ago
Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team.
As an editor at Apartment Therapy, I’m often asked about recommendations for furniture, bedding, cleaning tools, and appliances. Because I test a lot of items for the home throughout the year, I’ve found a lot of brands and products I love, and keep my favorites tucked in my back pocket just in case someone asks. With Memorial Day deals steadily rolling out, it can be hard to know where to begin. However, if you’re looking to upgrade your furniture, your first stop should be Albany Park. The brand offers collections of easy-to-assemble and ultra-stylish furniture that includes the editor-reviewed Kova Sofa, Kova Sofa and Ottoman, and Barton Sofa.

During Albany Park’s Memorial Day Sale, you can snag best-selling sofas, sectionals, and more for up to 35% off, no code required, through May 27. Bonus: AT readers can also use the code AT10 at checkout for an additional 10% off, even on top of the Memorial Day discount. I’ve dropped all of my favorite Albany Park furniture picks below, and you can shop the full sale here.

Barton Sofa
Measuring 101 inches wide, the Barton Sofa sports a low profile and barely exposed block legs. I love its wide seats and arms, as well as the sofa’s impressive depth, which lets you recline comfortably. You'll also appreciate the Barton's removable cushion covers, which allow for easy cleaning. Read our full review of the Barton Sofa.

Lido Armchair
Available in 10 colors and a variety of kid-friendly, pet-friendly, and stain-resistant fabrics, the Lido Armchair gives you four choices in leg colors from black to matte brass. It’s also packed with high-resilience foam so you’ll feel nice and supported on its contract-grade wood frame. “I absolutely love the Lido armchair. In fact, my family and I often fight over who gets to sit in it at a given time (usually my 4-year-old wins),” says AT Home SEO Strategist, Jamie. “It's sleek, cozy, and the perfect spot to curl up and read. The vegan tan leather we selected is also super easy to clean off, making it perfect for busy and messy families.”

Kova Sofa, 86"
Touted — not unfairly — as the “world’s most comfortable couch,” the Kova Sofa is loaded up with pillowy cushions you’ll sink (or float?) right into. It comes in 12 versatile colors, each with something different to add to your living room aesthetic. Read our full review of the Kova Sofa.

Lido Sofa
The Lido Sofa offers a comfy seat to lounge on without making you sacrifice a ton of floor space. At just 75 inches wide, it’s easily one of the brand's more compact offerings, although its raised legs help to create an illusion of spaciousness. What's more, the Lido expertly combines modern fabrics with a slightly traditional design, which makes it great for all aesthetics from boho to vintage-inspired to contemporary. If you love this style, but wish it was a bit longer, the Lido Sofa is also available in a larger 86-inch design.

Kova Sofa 86" + Ottoman
Dubbed the ultimate chill-out sofa for its plush feather-blend seats and fluffy pillows, the deep-set Kova Sectional gets a cozy upgrade with the addition of an ottoman. The modular sofa has a high back and flat arms that make convenient spots for the remote, a book, or your phone. Read our full review of the Kova Sofa + Ottoman.

