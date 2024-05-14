Available in 10 colors and a variety of kid-friendly, pet-friendly, and stain-resistant fabrics, the Lido Armchair gives you four choices in leg colors from black to matte brass. It’s also packed with high-resilience foam so you’ll feel nice and supported on its contract-grade wood frame. “I absolutely love the Lido armchair. In fact, my family and I often fight over who gets to sit in it at a given time (usually my 4-year-old wins),” says AT Home SEO Strategist, Jamie. “It's sleek, cozy, and the perfect spot to curl up and read. The vegan tan leather we selected is also super easy to clean off, making it perfect for busy and messy families.”