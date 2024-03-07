Aldi’s New $13 Bamboo Planter Is a Beautiful Boho-Style Find
It’s one thing to buy a new houseplant, but it’s another thing to find a way to display it. If you’re an avid plant parent, it’s time to head back to Aldi for a must-have planter.
Aldi just released a cute bamboo and wooden planter from their plant and gardening line, Belavi, and it’s only $13. With a price that low, you might end up leaving the store with more than two. Measuring at 9.8″ x 9.8″ x 10″, the planter’s legs can be removed for easy storage, or you can switch up its placement by adding it to a windowsill without the extra height. But with its legs on, it would look really cute in your living room or in an empty corner.
The planter is easy to assemble, and all you need is a plastic planter of your choice to place inside of the Aldi planter (and of course, don’t forget your lovely plant!).
If your local Aldi doesn’t have the Belavi planter in stock, there’s a woven rattan plant stand on Amazon for $24 that will do the job. Its natural and simple design will complement any greenery — especially a vining plant like the pothos.
Now that you’ve got a durable and stylish plant stand to display your collection of Aldi plants, you have the right to buy yourself more plants and flowers. Fortunately, Aldi’s affordable products from Belavi like the three-tiered plant shelf are going to be a game-changer.