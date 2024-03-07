Aldi’s New $13 Bamboo Planter Is a Beautiful Boho-Style Find

Aldi just released a cute bamboo and wooden planter from their plant and gardening line, Belavi, and it’s only $13. With a price that low, you might end up leaving the store with more than two. Measuring at 9.8″ x 9.8″ x 10″, the planter’s legs can be removed for easy storage, or you can switch up its placement by adding it to a windowsill without the extra height. But with its legs on, it would look really cute in your living room or in an empty corner.