Aldi’s Gigantic $15 Houseplants Have Returned (And They Won’t Last Long!)
One trip to Aldi could reward you with a sleek accent table, a shelf full of space-saving baskets, or endless goodies to stock your refrigerator. But it’s also no surprise that Aldi is well-known for selling indoor plants, especially for a low price. And this time, you might be able to find a plant that is taller than you for less than $20.
The Kitchn writer Patty Catalano spotted the gigantic house plants at an Aldi in Georgia over the weekend, and they were only $15. That’s right — it’s an unbelievable deal that you could only find in your dreams. The assortment of greenery included fiddle leaf figs, dracaenas, prayer plants, monstera deliciosa, and snake plants.
Last October, Aldi had an incredible sale on a similar variety of foliage, so it’s clearly worth it to frequently visit your closest store to keep an eye out for this deal. By the time Aldi has another sale, your home will be filled with plants. Green thumb or not, a majority of the houseplants are easy to maintain, since they blossom in a cool environment with indirect lighting and moderate watering. Trust me, this deal will convince you to treat these plants as well as a person.
If your local Aldi hasn’t marked down any plants yet, take a look at the assorted six-pack of houseplants on Amazon. For $21, you’ll receive a handful of small (but mighty!) indoor plants that have rave reviews. With some TLC, they’ll grow to be as big as the plants at Aldi.
BUY: Easy to Grow Houseplants (Pack of 6) $21.44