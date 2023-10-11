Aldi Is Selling a Variety of 10” Plants for Just $15 Each Right Now
Investing in a variety of houseplants can pay off for many reasons: improving indoor air quality, increasing productivity, and reducing stress and anxiety. And they give you a reason to visit a plant nursery or join a local plant parent support group to fuel the pastime. If you’re set on crafting your plant collection this fall, Aldi is a good place to start.
The grocery store has a variety of indoor plants like ZZ plants and olive trees, and the budget-friendly options continue with Aldi’s assortment of 10-inch foliage for $14.99. Although they don’t list the specific plants that can be found at select locations, the website shows photos of birds of paradise, monstera deliciosa, fiddle leaf figs, and snake plants, among others. And remember, 10 inches is the diameter of the pot, not the height of the foliage, so these plants are sizable and a steal for the price.
Whether you’ve got a green thumb or not, most of the plants in this assortment can be ideal houseplants for a beginner, and the price is unmatched. There are four tips to remember on your journey to being a plant parent: Avoid overwatering, don’t be terrified of an occasional yellow leaf, develop a routine to aerate your soil, and beware of light deprivation. Once you dedicate time, money, and energy into your plants, you’ll thank yourself and appreciate your green-filled space.
While you’re at Aldi, keep an eye out for the Halloween-themed Calla lilies. Alternating between orange and black, the Calla lily is a good indoor plant during the colder months and can be potted outside during the summer. For $8.99, this plant is a good way to have a minimal Halloween decoration.
Although Trader Joe’s is popular for scooping up creative planters and budget-friendly plants, Aldi is also a go-to for affordable groceries and foliage.