Aldi Is Selling a Variety of 10” Plants for Just $15 Each Right Now

Whether you’ve got a green thumb or not, most of the plants in this assortment can be ideal houseplants for a beginner, and the price is unmatched. There are four tips to remember on your journey to being a plant parent: Avoid overwatering, don’t be terrified of an occasional yellow leaf, develop a routine to aerate your soil, and beware of light deprivation. Once you dedicate time, money, and energy into your plants, you’ll thank yourself and appreciate your green-filled space.