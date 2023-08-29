Aldi Is Selling $10 ZZ Plants

Zamioculcas zamiifolia, commonly known as the ZZ plant, is nearly impossible to kill, so it’s ideal for new plant parents. For $10, it’s not a crucial investment for those unsure about their green thumbs. Native to East Africa, the plant is adapted to droughts and indirect light, which is why the ZZ plant is fairly low-maintenance. It’s recommended to allow the soil to completely dry prior to watering it, so be careful not to overwater this plant or leave it in the scorching sun.