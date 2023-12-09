The Cozy $10 Aldi Cat Bed Shoppers Are Buying 2 at a Time

The product description on the Aldi site recommends this bed for cats up to 10 pounds, and in case there’s a mess, the beds are machine washable.



This isn’t Aldi’s first cat-centric product by Heart to Tail. The company recently started selling a celestial-themed cat tree and play house. Both of those products retail under $20 too, so consider this cat den yet another thoughtful gift for the new cat owner in your life.



The next time you’re near an Aldi, be sure to check out the pet section for all of Heart to Tail’s items.