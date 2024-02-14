Newsletters

Aldi’s $5 Colorful Cocktail Glass Isn’t for Drinking (It’s for Something Better!)

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Carina Romano

You might primarily shop at Aldi for groceries, but finding exclusive deals on home goods at the retailer is a bonus. A casual visit may reward you with a cute accent table or a treasured blanket ladder, but this week Aldi is paying homage to one of 2023’s best decorative trends.

Last year’s colorful glassware trend isn’t over yet. And the Huntington Home Cocktail Glass Candle at Aldi is evidence that the elegant glasses can be used for more than just a drink (in this case, a candle!). Now you can add this collection to your bedside table, and it’ll look so stylish.

Huntington Home Cocktail Glass Candle
$4.99
Aldi
Buy Now

As if the pretty colors aren’t enough motivation to buy it, there are four appetizing scents to choose from for each candle: mojito, peach bellini, lemon drop, and pink lady. Plus, they have matching colors! After smelling the candles, you may end up craving a drink. 

While you’re shopping at Aldi, keep an eye out for the bread pan candle that just arrived in stores. Similar to the other candle, you’ve got to see the colors and coordinating scents: key lime pie, iced lemon bread, coffee and walnut cake, and raspberry streusel. Unlike the cocktail glass, this candle’s container is safe to reuse for any baked goods. 

Huntington Home Reusable Bread Pan Candle
$3.99
Aldi
Buy Now

Head to your local Aldi ASAP to buy all four of the cocktail glass candles and start thinking how you’re going to style them once the candle wax is gone. (Spoiler alert: They’re a great place to store your rings or dainty jewelry.)

Filed in:
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits