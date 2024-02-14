Aldi’s $5 Colorful Cocktail Glass Isn’t for Drinking (It’s for Something Better!)
You might primarily shop at Aldi for groceries, but finding exclusive deals on home goods at the retailer is a bonus. A casual visit may reward you with a cute accent table or a treasured blanket ladder, but this week Aldi is paying homage to one of 2023’s best decorative trends.
Last year’s colorful glassware trend isn’t over yet. And the Huntington Home Cocktail Glass Candle at Aldi is evidence that the elegant glasses can be used for more than just a drink (in this case, a candle!). Now you can add this collection to your bedside table, and it’ll look so stylish.
As if the pretty colors aren’t enough motivation to buy it, there are four appetizing scents to choose from for each candle: mojito, peach bellini, lemon drop, and pink lady. Plus, they have matching colors! After smelling the candles, you may end up craving a drink.
While you’re shopping at Aldi, keep an eye out for the bread pan candle that just arrived in stores. Similar to the other candle, you’ve got to see the colors and coordinating scents: key lime pie, iced lemon bread, coffee and walnut cake, and raspberry streusel. Unlike the cocktail glass, this candle’s container is safe to reuse for any baked goods.
Head to your local Aldi ASAP to buy all four of the cocktail glass candles and start thinking how you’re going to style them once the candle wax is gone. (Spoiler alert: They’re a great place to store your rings or dainty jewelry.)