Aldi’s Snack-Sized Container Set Is Only $10 (The Colors Are So Cute!)
Packing your lunch for work is an easy task that can randomly become incredibly stressful. Once you’ve decided on what to make, you’ve got to strategically pack everything to prevent any soggy items (because who wants chewy croutons?). Thanks to this new item at Aldi, you won’t have to think twice about any lunch-packing struggles.
The Crofton 3-piece seal tight containers are small and so cute, and the special colorway of teal, seafoam green, and light green are going to catch your eye. For $10, you can have three containers that will easily come in handy for snacks, sauces, or dips.
Its compact size is convenient enough to toss into your bag for the movies or a road trip, so you don’t have to only use them while packing lunches. And the days of worrying about extra condiments (and their annoying upcharge prices) are over. Since the containers are sealed tight, you can bring ranch for your vegetables or dressing for your salad, and won’t worry about any spills.
In case your local Aldi isn’t carrying the microwave- and dishwasher-safe containers, check Amazon for this larger, leakproof alternative that comes in even more colors. According to reviewers, the container works well for meal prepping, storage, and of course, lunches.
This set of containers will revolutionize your meal prepping experience for work lunches, and it might even refresh your meals if you work from home. While you’re visiting Aldi, keep an eye out for their $7 bento box, which also might come in handy for lunches.