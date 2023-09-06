Along with the Dutch oven, Crofton is also releasing a cast iron skillet ($9.99), cast iron grill pan ($16.99), and cast iron fry pan ($16.99) in their latest cookware. The grill pan and fry pan, which are also available in blue or white, are compatible with all cooktops and have an additional handle for oven safety. If you’re in need of a pan with a higher heat tolerance, the skillet is a quality go-to pan for sauteing, baking, frying, or searing, plus there’s nothing like building the seasoning on a cast iron skillet. This is a good excuse to perfect your cornbread recipe before Thanksgiving.



Before October rolls around, get yourself to Aldi to snag some of their new kitchenware while you’re buying ingredients for seasonal goodies. Just imagine how cute this Dutch oven would be at a holiday potluck!