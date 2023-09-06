Aldi’s $30 Dutch Oven Is Back and Perfect for Fall Cooking
Now that it’s September, it’s a fitting time to begin baking sweet treats for the season and stirring some apple cider on the stove (especially once the temperature cools down). Before you bake your pumpkin chocolate chip cookies or cranberry-orange bread, make a toast to the fall weather with a hearty soup and upgrade your kitchenware with Aldi’s latest cast iron cookware.
In order to carefully craft a delicious soup, you’ll need a pot, and fortunately Aldi is selling a Dutch oven that will do the job. Available in white or blue, the cute Crofton Cast Iron 6-Quart Dutch Oven is compatible with all cooktops (including induction), which means that it’s also handy for a classic camping adventure. With its heat retention and distribution, this Dutch oven has the ideal size and durability for soups, ciders, stews, pot roasts, or a one-pot meal. Plus, it’s oven-safe for temperatures up to 482°F, so it truly does it all for only $29.99.
Along with the Dutch oven, Crofton is also releasing a cast iron skillet ($9.99), cast iron grill pan ($16.99), and cast iron fry pan ($16.99) in their latest cookware. The grill pan and fry pan, which are also available in blue or white, are compatible with all cooktops and have an additional handle for oven safety. If you’re in need of a pan with a higher heat tolerance, the skillet is a quality go-to pan for sauteing, baking, frying, or searing, plus there’s nothing like building the seasoning on a cast iron skillet. This is a good excuse to perfect your cornbread recipe before Thanksgiving.
Before October rolls around, get yourself to Aldi to snag some of their new kitchenware while you’re buying ingredients for seasonal goodies. Just imagine how cute this Dutch oven would be at a holiday potluck!