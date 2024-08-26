Aldi’s Massive Fiddle Leaf Figs Are Finally Back in Stock (They’re 4x Cheaper Than Costco!)
Summer might be (slowly!) coming to a close, but at-home gardening gives you the chance to enjoy greenery year-round. So if you’re ready to make your backyard, indoor, or patio garden a 365-day venture, stop what you’re doing and get to your local Aldi as soon as you can. The beloved discount retailer is currently selling a variety of stunning 10” houseplants for just $13.99 each — including massive fiddle tree fig trees.
TikTok user Sarah (@aldiallthetime) shouted out the plants in a recent video, writing, “Get to Aldi ASAP for this find!!! These will sell out QUICK!!!”
In the video, she pans over several of the large plants, which also include monsteras, elephant ear plants, and palms. Sarah says that a friend of hers found fiddle leaf trees of a similar size at her local Costco store for the significantly steeper price of $49.99, so it’s safe to say that what you’re getting when you shop at Aldi is a total steal!
If you’re ready and excited to add one of these plants to your home jungle, don’t wait too long to shop. Judging from the popularity of Sarah’s TikTok — which received over 8,900 likes and 167,600 views — they’re about to fly off Aldi’s shelves.
“My fiddle leaf from Aldi I bought 4 years ago is beautiful!!” one TikToker commented. Another added, “I bought one of these fiddle leaf figs last year and I wish I could share a picture. Mine is HUGE! It reaches the top of my windowsill.”
“I got a fig & monstera from there; they’re both thriving!” another commenter wrote.
Aldi sold a similar fiddle leaf fig tree in 2023 for $7, but because this year’s finds are nearly double the size, you’ll pay double the price for a jaw-dropping (and huge!) plant that’ll immediately stun in your space.
The fiddle leaf fig plants are available at Aldi as part of the store’s limited-edition Aldi Finds products, which are rotated out weekly. Unfortunately, they’re not available to order online, but you can check out Aldi’s Instacart page for delivery and pickup options in your area.
Your home will be filled with lush plant finds before you know it!