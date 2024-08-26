Aldi’s Massive Fiddle Leaf Figs Are Finally Back in Stock (They’re 4x Cheaper Than Costco!)

Summer might be (slowly!) coming to a close, but at-home gardening gives you the chance to enjoy greenery year-round. So if you’re ready to make your backyard, indoor, or patio garden a 365-day venture, stop what you’re doing and get to your local Aldi as soon as you can. The beloved discount retailer is currently selling a variety of stunning 10” houseplants for just $13.99 each — including massive fiddle tree fig trees.