Aldi Is Selling $7 Fiddle Leaf Figs

Native to the tropical regions of Africa, this plant is used to steamy, warm conditions, so you’ll have to put in some serious TLC to keep it strong and healthy. It’s recommended that the fiddle leaf fig is placed in bright, filtered light and frequently turned on all sides so it can receive equal sunlight distribution. As you’re occasionally moving the plant, take a damp cloth and wipe the dust off the leaves so the fig can receive the full amount of sunlight it needs. Fiddle leaf figs need a finicky amount of water, so you’ll need to be careful not to underwater or overwater the plant. Moderate soil is the ideal way to go to prevent root rot or decaying leaves.