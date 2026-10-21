ALDI’s New Christmas Collection Is Here — and Retro Ceramic Trees Are Stealing the Show
For those of you who set up a Christmas tree on Thanksgiving Day (if not earlier!), I have excellent news: Aldi has begun to roll out its Christmas decor, and there are already so many good pieces available, including vintage-style LED Christmas trees that look just like the one your grandmother used to have. And because it’s Aldi, the home of amazing deals, you can start collecting new Christmas items for just $5.
One piece that’s already gaining viral traction is a ceramic gingerbread sleigh that looks extremely similar to one from another favorite home decor brand. “This Aldi look for less is such a steal for $10!” Anne Marie Irey wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “Use it to serve snacks at your Christmas parties or turn it into a candle. Either way it’s perfect!”
Aldi’s Holiday Collection Has Vintage Vibes That Are Off the Charts
Starting October 21, you’ll be able to score one of those light-up ceramic Christmas trees that scream mid-century kitsch. Aldi has them available in two sizes (with the smaller size priced at just $10) and four different finishes, including classic green, white with rainbow lights, light baby pink, and shiny gold.
Aldi has been rolling out these vintage-style gems during the holidays every year since at least 2019, and they’ve become heirloom pieces just like the ones made in the 1960s. There are also a few other vintage-style LED figurines, including one that looks like Santa, a snowman, a gingerbread man, and several village houses that you can add to your existing collection (or start one from scratch!).
Shop the Finds Aisle to Score the Best Deals
When Aldi releases new decor items in its famed “aisle of shame,” shoppers snap them up almost instantly. So it’s always a good idea to shop as close to the release date as possible if you see something on the website you love. You can see all of the holiday items coming to Aldi by clicking on the virtual flyer — those Christmas icon glasses and kitchen measuring tools are beyond cute.
Earlier this month, Aldi released a large collection of ceramic gingerbread village pieces that might still be available in your store. They look so chic and expensive, but most items were priced at just $10 or less. Head to your nearest Aldi on October 21 and shop all the Christmas finds. Those vintage trees won’t last long, so grab one and start a new holiday tradition!