ALDI’s $10 Throw Pillow Looks Just Like a High-End Designer Dupe
If you love a whimsical throw pillow, then it’s time for you to take a trip to Aldi — and don’t wait, because there’s a new limited-time Aldi Find that is sure to sell out. Aldi’s home selection this week will include a new set of adorable fruit-shaped pillows that look like something you’d find at Anthropologie.
But unlike other pillows from high-end retailers, the Aldi version will only set you back $10 each — so you could get all four designs and still save over $30.
Aldi’s Pillows Look So High-End, Thanks to Eye-Catching Textures
Aldi’s new Kirkton House fruit pillows come in the cutest shapes. You can grab a velvet-feel strawberry, or a tufted lemon, lime, or watermelon slice. These would be so adorable grouped together on your couch or bed, or displayed in pairs tucked into an outdoor seating arrangement or hammock.
Alyssa from @aldifinds4u on Instagram walked through the Aldi home decor aisle and got up close and personal with the lemon wedge pillow, where you can see just how beautiful the tufted texture is.
She said they are “really cute,” and the colors are just so summery.
In fact, these pillows look so similar to this $78 fruit-shaped pillow from Anthropologie — they would make the most beautiful fruit salad if paired together!
If your nearest Aldi is sold out of the limited-edition fruit throws, you can find alternatives online that honestly might kickstart a fruit pillow collection. This papaya pillow from Wayfair features a bunch of fun textures, and reviewers say it’s “cute, unique and vibrant!”
If you love the tufted texture of the Kirkton House pillows, check out this watermelon slice, also sold by Wayfair. “Perfect pillow to transition into summertime,” one reviewer wrote, and it’s hard not to fall for the bright red color and checkered green rind.
And this lemon pillow from Target is made for cuddling. It has tufted wedges on the face and is a soft velvet everywhere else. Plus, it’s so cushy that you can easily take a nap on it.
Head to Aldi to check out the selection of $10 fruit pillows to make your space feel a bit more whimsical. They definitely won’t stick around on shelves for long, so grab one while you can!
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