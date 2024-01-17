These $4 Aldi Organizing Gems Can Be Used in Every Room of Your Home
No one does seasonal drops like German discount superstore Aldi. And just in time to declutter your home for the new year, the store has a slew of brand-new storage and organizing gems you’re going to want to snag the minute they hit shelves. One of our personal favorites? The ever-versatile Huntington Home Flex Trays. Run, don’t walk to your local Aldi!
Available in two-packs of medium bins or three-packs of small bins, choose from white, creamy gray, or soft pink for the most stylish organizing solution we’ve seen this year. With geometric patterned shapes on each side, they add a touch of flair to your pantry, closet, bathroom, garage — or anywhere else, really — without being too flashy.
The small bins are 11.2 inches by 7.7 inches by 4.3 inches, while the medium bins are 13 inches by 9.8 inches by 5 inches. Both sizes are perfect for gathering snacks and pantry staples, toiletries, towels, cleaning supplies, art supplies, and so much more. Plus, they’re flexible so you don’t need to be too precious about overstuffing or stacking them. Mix and match colors and sizes of sets for a fully Aldi-fied storage solution.
All that, at just $3.99 for a set? You won’t find a deal like this elsewhere. The organizing bins will hit the shelves of your local Aldi by January 16 — and if you see them, you’ll want to stock up, because they won’t last long. (If you’re on a decluttering kick, while you’re there, keep your eyes peeled for this cabinet organizer, this pegboard organizer, or this tiered tray organizer.)
Love These? Then You’ll Also Love …
If you’re not near an Aldi (yet!) or they’re sold out at your local store, we’ve got you covered. Amazon sells a similar set of eight plastic stackable all-purpose bins for about the same price that ships directly to your door. Just choose your favorite color and size and get to organizing — either way, you can’t go wrong with a simple, versatile storage bin for all your trinkets and needs.