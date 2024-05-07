The $6 Aldi Find Shoppers Are Buying 2 of at a Time (It’s So Cute!)
Fans of Aldi’s beautiful, budget-friendly home decor have something new to celebrate: The beloved brand is selling adorable daisy pillows for just $5.99, although they look way pricier than that.
Sold at Aldi stores by the brand Huntington Home, the 16.5×11.5-inch polyester pillow comes in three different color pathways: pink and white, purple and pink, and aqua and yellow. While florals are famously great for celebrating spring, they’re also gorgeous any time of the year and worth adding to your couch year-round.
One commenter on the video, which was posted by the Instagram account The Amazing Aldi on May 1, said they had already grabbed two pillows.
If you’re looking for a coordinating pillow set, I’d recommend checking out Huntington Home’s butterfly decorative pillows (which come in purple, white, and blue) and the brand’s heart-shaped decorative pillows (which come in blue ombré, purple ombré, and pink ombré), all of which also retail for $5.99.
If you’re not an Aldi shopper, you can find a similar white and yellow daisy pillow at Target for $24.99. Although the pillow comes with a slightly higher price tag, the Lambs & Ivy pillow is made with a soft, minky fabric that might be better-suited to your personal home decor preferences.
Reviewers called the pillow “soft fluffy and small” and also noted that the pillow is really cushiony. It’s marketed toward babies and newborns, but there’s no reason you couldn’t use this pillow in any room.
However, if you are an Aldi shopper, the pillows are also available for in-store pickup or delivery on Aldi’s new online shopping website.
And if you are heading to your nearest Aldi, do yourself a favor and keep an eye out for the store’s other home decor finds, including their succulent wax warmers, hobnail plates, and retro LEGO sets. It’s a homebody’s dream!