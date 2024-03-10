Aldi Is Now Selling the Coolest Retro LEGO Sets (They’re Only $18!)
Stores like Costco and Aldi are traditionally associated with saving big on items like groceries and other household essentials. But as any loyal shopper can tell you, these beloved retailers can help you score great deals on plenty of other products, including a wide array of LEGO products. Case in point: Aldi is currently offering three different retro LEGO products for just $17.99 apiece.
You can currently find LEGO Classic, LEGO City, and LEGO Creator sets at Aldi. The LEGO Creative Classic Bricks set comes with 333 LEGO brick pieces in a variety of sizes and is suitable for kids ages 5 and up.
“With suggestions for quick-to-build models and endless free-building fun, the eye-catching set inspires budding builders to indulge their passion for art and design,” the official product description reads. “Printed building instructions are included for five fun models — a pineapple, highlighter pen, car, alien, and roller skates — giving kids the creative confidence they need to build whatever they imagine.”
Unfortunately, these LEGOs aren’t currently available for pickup or delivery on Aldi’s online shopping website, so you’ll have to head to your local store to find the sets for yourself. If heading to Aldi isn’t an option for you, you can also find the same LEGO Classic Brick Box on Amazon for $15.99. Although it’ll cost you slightly more to order the set from Amazon, it is eligible for free one-day delivery courtesy of Amazon Prime.