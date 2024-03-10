Aldi Is Now Selling the Coolest Retro LEGO Sets (They’re Only $18!)

Unfortunately, these LEGOs aren’t currently available for pickup or delivery on Aldi’s online shopping website, so you’ll have to head to your local store to find the sets for yourself. If heading to Aldi isn’t an option for you, you can also find the same LEGO Classic Brick Box on Amazon for $15.99. Although it’ll cost you slightly more to order the set from Amazon, it is eligible for free one-day delivery courtesy of Amazon Prime.