Aldi Is Selling the Cutest $10 Ghost Pillow
Now that it’s finally October, spooky season is closer than ever, so it’s time to get serious about decorating. Luckily, Aldi has released its fall decor — including four Halloween-themed pillows — that’ll have you frantically making your way to your local grocery store.
Four of the Huntington Home sherpa pillows are inspired by Halloween, and they’re all priced at $10. The choices include a haunting ghost, a bat with metallic eyes, a witch’s hat adorned with an orange accent, and the beloved (or deeply hated) candy corn. Imagine a couch covered with these adorable decorative pillows! And they’d pair quite well with one of HomeGoods’ cozy ghost-covered blankets. If you happen to buy any of the polyester pillows, the product description for each of these recommends spot cleaning.
You’ll have to try your luck at your local Aldi, or if you’d rather save yourself a trip, Amazon has an extremely cute ghost pillow for a few dollars more.
If you’re leaning towards fall decor over Halloween decor, Aldi also has something for you (and it’s available in many colors). The Huntington Home 11” sherpa pumpkin pillows are cute for their size, and come in clay, olive, cream, and white for $9.99. If you’re looking for something just a bit bigger, the jumbo pumpkin pillows are available for $14.99 in dark brown, white, cream, and light brown. Although the size of the larger pillows isn’t disclosed, they could still be a charming combo with the smaller pumpkins.
For those wanting convenience, Amazon also has a duo of pumpkin pillows that would look right at home flanking either side of your couch.
Whether you decide to toss these pillows on a couch, guest bedroom, or in a cozy reading corner, they’ll be a fit for any space (plus they’re so soft). But you won’t be the only one looking to pumpkin-spice up your decorations for this season, so don’t waste time checking out the holiday Huntington Home items at your local Aldi.
Buy: BESLKB Halloween Ghost Pillow, $19.98; Queekay Pumpkin Throw Pillow, Set of 2, $30.99