Aldi Is Selling the Cutest $10 Ghost Pillow

If you’re leaning towards fall decor over Halloween decor, Aldi also has something for you (and it’s available in many colors). The Huntington Home 11” sherpa pumpkin pillows are cute for their size, and come in clay, olive, cream, and white for $9.99. If you’re looking for something just a bit bigger, the jumbo pumpkin pillows are available for $14.99 in dark brown, white, cream, and light brown. Although the size of the larger pillows isn’t disclosed, they could still be a charming combo with the smaller pumpkins.



For those wanting convenience, Amazon also has a duo of pumpkin pillows that would look right at home flanking either side of your couch.