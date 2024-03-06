Aldi’s Stylish $25 Houseplant Stand Has 3 Tiers to Display All Your Plants
Styling your houseplants can be an easy task if you have lots of natural lighting and display spots. But if you live in a small space, you might be fighting with essential furniture to find a spot that is fit for your plants. Yes, you can hang them on a floating shelf or windowsill, but this new Aldi product will encourage you to sacrifice a corner of your home to make room for all of your plants.
The wooden plant ladder stand from Belavi, Aldi’s gardening and houseplant collection, is brand-new to stores, and it’s destined to sell out quickly. For only $25, the lightweight three-tiered shelf measures at 39.4 x 13.8 x 43.1″ to comfortably fit a handful of the plants that you recently purchased at Aldi.
Due to its triangular shape, it’s probably best to place heavier plants on the bottom and work your way up, but don’t be afraid to add a book or combination of knickknacks to the shelf. For example, a book about plants, a vase, or a framed photo would be a cute addition to complement the plants — especially if you have stylish planters.
According to a 2021 post by aldireviewer.com, this isn’t the first time that the Belavi plant ladders have been sold in stores. “This holds a good number of potted plants, including some medium-sized pots,” they wrote. “It also feels stable and doesn’t wobble or rock.” The “easy-to-assemble” stand requires a crosshead screwdriver, but you can follow along with the simple instructions that are included with the purchase.
If you can’t make it to Aldi or if this limited-time stand isn’t available in stores, Amazon sells a natural brown plant stand that is only $5 more than you’d pay at the grocery store (plus it delivers to your doorstep!). The BMOSU plant stand has rave reviews, so you’re in good hands with either product.
No more hiding your plants in any available space — it’s time to give them the spotlight that they deserve in your home. Head to Aldi ASAP for this plant ladder!