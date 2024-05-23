Aldi’s Mini $15 Raised Garden Bed Is Back, Just in Time for Summer Planting
Over the last few months, Aldi has made a name for itself as an affordable gardening destination. This week, in addition to all its must-have grocery finds, the popular grocery chain is adding a fan-favorite item back to its lineup: A mini raised garden planter, which you can take home for just $15.
Sold by Aldi’s outdoor and gardening brand, Belavi, the mini raised planter was previously sold in stores back in 2022 and 2023 for the slightly higher price of $19.99. This year, however, it’s cheaper, and it makes a perfect complement to Aldi’s $20 raised garden bed, which the store introduced back in March, and the $40 raised planter, which Aldi had on sale in April.
The Aldi find will officially go on sale as of May 29, but you can head to your local store and see if the item is in stock and on shelves sooner.
In 2023, one Reddit user posted that the mini garden bed was “perfect” for herbs, and others added that you can use the planter for summer crops and then again in the fall for cool-weather crops.
The mini raised planter is sold in shades of mint, black, and white, so whether you’re interested in keeping the colors in your backyard or deck neutral or adding a pop of pastel, Aldi has you covered! Unlike the 2021 version, this planter is made from galvanized, powder-coated sheet metal that’s designed to be weather- and frost-resistant.
Whether you’re interested in planting annual or perennial plant varieties, it’s designed to adapt to your individual gardening needs. The planter features a drain hole plug you can use to preserve moisture while watering your more sensitive plants.
You can enjoy all these features without worrying about the planter taking up all of the space in your outdoor area, too! It measures just 23.62 x 10.63 x 17.71 inches, so even if you have a tiny balcony or terrace, you can make it work for whatever you need. And thanks to the planter’s low $15 price tag, you could purchase a series of the planters and use them for loads of different plant varieties.
While you’re searching for the planter at your local Aldi store, you might notice that plenty of other items seem to cost even less than usual, and that’s by design. The brand recently announced that it would lower prices on over 250 summer essentials, resulting in $100 million savings for Americans through Labor Day. It’s as good a time as any to stock up on all your summer essentials!