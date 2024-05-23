Aldi’s Mini $15 Raised Garden Bed Is Back, Just in Time for Summer Planting

You can enjoy all these features without worrying about the planter taking up all of the space in your outdoor area, too! It measures just 23.62 x 10.63 x 17.71 inches, so even if you have a tiny balcony or terrace, you can make it work for whatever you need. And thanks to the planter’s low $15 price tag, you could purchase a series of the planters and use them for loads of different plant varieties.



While you’re searching for the planter at your local Aldi store, you might notice that plenty of other items seem to cost even less than usual, and that’s by design. The brand recently announced that it would lower prices on over 250 summer essentials, resulting in $100 million savings for Americans through Labor Day. It’s as good a time as any to stock up on all your summer essentials!