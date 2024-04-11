Aldi’s $40 Raised Planter Is Here Just in Time for Spring Planting
A visit to Aldi is rewarding in many ways. You might end up with a shopping cart full of colorful glassware, affordable houseplants, and, of course, groceries. But Belavi, Aldi’s gardening and patio accessory line, recently released some hidden gems, including this planter that might catch your eye.
The new raised wooden planter is $40, and it’ll fit in any corner of your apartment. Its natural wood finish pairs well with greenery or colorful flowers (like seasonal hydrangeas!). Considering that Aldi’s new raised garden bed is flying off shelves for its easy setup and low price, this one will likely sell quickly, too.
Whether you’re a houseplant aficionado or a curious beginner, this Aldi item looks so cute on a patio, backyard, or balcony. Measuring at 33.1 x 16.3 x 31.7 inches, each of its four legs have a metal cover to support up to 220 pounds of plants. That can fit a lot of pothos, hydrangeas, or seasonal vegetables like beets, arugula, or carrots.
The product is made from FSC Certified Chinese Fir, and its plastic liner and drainage holes ensure effective watering so you can have one fewer worry about overwatering and root rot.
In case your local Aldi doesn’t have this gorgeous planter in stock, don’t worry. Walmart has a similarly priced garden bed for $49 that customers love for its easy assembly and sturdiness. “I have never put anything together as easy as this was,” one customer wrote. “Everything lined up perfectly. When the weather gets warmer I will plant my flowers in it as it does come with a bed liner.”
They’re right — now that the weather is nice, it’s a perfect time to spend more time outdoors, especially if you’re surrounded by plants. Head to Aldi ASAP, and don’t hesitate to buy the raised garden bed, too!