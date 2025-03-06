Aldi Is Selling These Cutie Houseplant Favorites for $4 Each, and They’re Flying Off Shelves

Because these houseplants are small, you can easily add them to your collection without needing to free up much space. You can keep them in the plastic pot for now, or transplant them to something a bit larger to help them start their growth process. Just make sure you’re not overwatering (wait until the soil is mostly or entirely dry before drenching again) and keep your plant in an area with indirect sunlight, unless its care instructions say otherwise.



These $4 plants aren’t going to last long on Aldi’s shelves, so grab yours now if you’ve been wanting to add another foliage friend to your plant family. If you can’t find them in your store, Amazon has this six-pack of small houseplants, which, at $22 total, will set you back roughly the same amount as six Aldi individuals. That way, you can get your green thumb on without even leaving the house!