Aldi Is Selling These Cutie Houseplant Favorites for $4 Each, and They’re Flying Off Shelves
As if you needed another excuse to hit up Aldi this week, the discount grocery chain just got in fresh new houseplants to liven up your space. And the best part? Each potted plant is under $4 each. Sure, you may not need another houseplant, but it would be criminal to not take advantage of this outrageously good deal.
“I told myself not to buy another plant. So I bought 3,” the caption of a recent Aldi Instagram video reads. The video’s text caption confirms that each plant is just $3.89!
The plants Aldi stores currently have in stock may vary from location to location. In the video, you’ll see an Areca Palm, a China Doll, and a Dracaena fragrans, all of which are marked “foliage,” with specific info and care instructions printed on the included soil tag. But your Aldi may have different species depending on climate or availability in your area.
“I got my girl yesterday. She’s a beauty,” one Aldi shopper wrote in the comments, noting in a follow-up comment that they snagged a baby rubber plant.
Another person wrote, “I can attest to the quality of their plants! I purchased a Kalanchoe FlapJack succulent back in 2018. She is big, beautiful and thriving now.”
Because these houseplants are small, you can easily add them to your collection without needing to free up much space. You can keep them in the plastic pot for now, or transplant them to something a bit larger to help them start their growth process. Just make sure you’re not overwatering (wait until the soil is mostly or entirely dry before drenching again) and keep your plant in an area with indirect sunlight, unless its care instructions say otherwise.
These $4 plants aren’t going to last long on Aldi’s shelves, so grab yours now if you’ve been wanting to add another foliage friend to your plant family. If you can’t find them in your store, Amazon has this six-pack of small houseplants, which, at $22 total, will set you back roughly the same amount as six Aldi individuals. That way, you can get your green thumb on without even leaving the house!