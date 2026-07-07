Skip Wreaths — These $10 ALDI Scalloped Baskets Are Gorgeous for Your Front Door

Most of the smaller baskets at Aldi right now come in a set of two for $9.99, but you can also snag a larger basket with handles for just $14.99 (they’d be perfect for re-creating a trendy floral basket on your front door). But if you can’t get to your nearest Aldi in time to snag a scalloped basket before they sell out, don’t worry — several other online retailers have similar options at a similar price point.