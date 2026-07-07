Skip Wreaths — These $10 ALDI Scalloped Baskets Are Gorgeous for Your Front Door
Woven baskets and chic trays are stylish elements that can truly elevate any room you choose to display them in. And that’s why everyone is so hyped about Aldi’s new batch of scalloped woven pieces. You’ll find so many ways to use these new pieces around your home — and the $10 price tag will make it easy to stock up before they sell out.
“The scallop hanging baskets! Such a steal at $9.99 for two,” one person commented on an Instagram post from Angela at @myhappyhomefinds. Angela shared that there are also larger hamper-style scalloped baskets and medium-sized trays that would be great on shelves or countertops.
All of Aldi’s New Baskets and Trays Are Priced Under $15
Most of the smaller baskets at Aldi right now come in a set of two for $9.99, but you can also snag a larger basket with handles for just $14.99 (they’d be perfect for re-creating a trendy floral basket on your front door). But if you can’t get to your nearest Aldi in time to snag a scalloped basket before they sell out, don’t worry — several other online retailers have similar options at a similar price point.
Michaels, for example, has this sweet scalloped basket that would be perfect for disguising a plastic plant pot on sale for just under $10. You could also use it as a wastebasket, a small toy bin, or storage for items like kitchen utensils.
Amazon’s Nearly Identical Hanging Basket Is Just $18
You can pick up a super-similar hanging basket from Amazon for a bit of a higher price point than those available at Aldi. However, these baskets look to be significantly larger than Aldi’s (and are available in a range of sizes).
They feature a flat back and hanging loop so you can display them on your front door with faux flowers, or use them in a mudroom to hold winter accessories (or mail!). They’re lightweight and high-quality, and the scalloped edge woven into their front gives the baskets a bit of whimsy.
Lean Into the Scallop Trend
Head to Aldi to pick up a few of the new scalloped baskets before they disappear. They give that perfect cottagecore aesthetic with a delightful scalloped trim. And because they cost under $10, you can grab a basket for every room in your home.
They won’t last long, so bump your Aldi trip up to today to grab them before they’re gone!
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