Aldi’s $10 Stanley Tumbler Dupe Is Back (in 4 Different Colors!)
After last December’s Stanley cup chaos at Target, it’s a little easier to find insulated tumblers without the shopping hassle and steep price. Even though the retailer released another collaboration with Stanley for the summertime, don’t run to Target right away — a popular Aldi product is back in stores, and it’ll scratch your tumbler itch.
For $10, the Adventuridge Thirst Crusher Tumbler is one of the most affordable Stanley dupes you’ll find, and there are multiple spring-friendly shades to choose from. Available in bubblegum pink, black, coral red, and mint green, Aldi’s 40-ounce tumblers are bound to fly off shelves again.
Besides the price, the main difference between the Adventuridge tumbler and Stanley tumbler is the lid. It appears to have a wider top to allow its straw to move freely, so be prepared for a spill if the cup tips over. But the cup’s double wall-vacuum insulation seems to be on par with the original Stanley tumbler, so you can add your morning hot or iced coffee with no problem. According to a TikTok by @mamabearthurmond, the Aldi product appears to hold ice for at least 27 hours.
According to Redditors on r/Aldi, someone that snagged the coveted cup last year called it “good quality,” and others are returning to the grocery store for more. “I got one last year and I absolutely LOVE it,” they wrote. “It works great for my needs, keeps ice all day. My husband has been asking for one, so I am definitely getting another.”
Last summer, the popular tumblers flew off shelves, and its surprisingly low price will lead to that happening again. Get to Aldi ASAP, so you can stay hydrated in style this spring.