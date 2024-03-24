Newsletters

Shop Stanley’s New Target Collab Before Everyone Else Clears the Shelves

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Carina Romano

In case December’s Stanley cup craze wasn’t eventful enough, the company is releasing another exclusive set of tumblers at Target, and you’ll want to keep an eye out for these summer-inspired colors.

The upcoming collaboration between the retailer and Stanley hit store shelves today, and it’ll be available online on March 27, according to TODAY.com. Since dedicated customers waited outside for hours for the last round of Stanley cups, this collection will definitely fly off the shelves.

The Sunshine Vibes collection is arriving just in time for the summer, and the $45 Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers are available in four bright, cheery shades of Amethyst, Aquamarine, Summer Plaid, and Sunshine. 

Stanley 40 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler
$45
Target
Buy Now

If you’re not a fan of the large viral tumbler, try one of the new $30 IceFlow Flip Straw Tumblers. With a built-in flip straw and rotating handle, the coordinating colors on each cup are great for a sunny beach day, especially the Marigold and Cobalt.

Stanley 20 oz Stainless Steel IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler
$30
Target
Buy Now

The Target-exclusive collaboration includes the brand new All Day Slim Bottle — a striped $30 20-ounce bottle with a twist-off cap. Even though this bottle is new for Stanley, it’s bound to sell out, especially with its four bold hues.

Stanley 20 oz Stainless Steel All Day Slim Bottle
$30
Target
Buy Now

Those tumblers aren’t the only new products coming to Target — the Patio Party collection is full of even brighter colors in pitchers, flasks, water jugs, and more. If your idea of fun on a warm day includes a seltzer or beer, the All Occasions Can Chiller will become your BFF.

Stanley Standard Stainless Steel All-Occasions Can Chiller
$20
Target
Buy Now

If you visit Target after the Stanley collaboration is released, steer clear of any shopping mayhem and be sure to snag one of these tumblers.

Filed in:
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits