Shop Stanley’s New Target Collab Before Everyone Else Clears the Shelves
In case December’s Stanley cup craze wasn’t eventful enough, the company is releasing another exclusive set of tumblers at Target, and you’ll want to keep an eye out for these summer-inspired colors.
The upcoming collaboration between the retailer and Stanley hit store shelves today, and it’ll be available online on March 27, according to TODAY.com. Since dedicated customers waited outside for hours for the last round of Stanley cups, this collection will definitely fly off the shelves.
The Sunshine Vibes collection is arriving just in time for the summer, and the $45 Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers are available in four bright, cheery shades of Amethyst, Aquamarine, Summer Plaid, and Sunshine.
If you’re not a fan of the large viral tumbler, try one of the new $30 IceFlow Flip Straw Tumblers. With a built-in flip straw and rotating handle, the coordinating colors on each cup are great for a sunny beach day, especially the Marigold and Cobalt.
The Target-exclusive collaboration includes the brand new All Day Slim Bottle — a striped $30 20-ounce bottle with a twist-off cap. Even though this bottle is new for Stanley, it’s bound to sell out, especially with its four bold hues.
Those tumblers aren’t the only new products coming to Target — the Patio Party collection is full of even brighter colors in pitchers, flasks, water jugs, and more. If your idea of fun on a warm day includes a seltzer or beer, the All Occasions Can Chiller will become your BFF.
If you visit Target after the Stanley collaboration is released, steer clear of any shopping mayhem and be sure to snag one of these tumblers.