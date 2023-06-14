Aldi Has the Cutest Pet Huts for Summer — And They’re Under $20
Gone are the days when having a cat or a dog meant coping with the reality of sad beige litter boxes and boring plastic pet dishes standing out like eyesores amidst your otherwise stylish home. The current rise of cute pet furniture and pet gear means that you don’t have to sacrifice your interior decorating sensibilities to enjoy the company of a furry friend.
Case in point: Aldi just went viral on TikTok yet again for one of its products. This time, content creator Paz (@noearpaz) spotlighted Heart to Tail Pet Character Beds, which retail for just $19.99. Better yet, they come in a variety of adorable summery shapes, including a strawberry, a cactus, a rainbow, a shark, and a pineapple.
If you’re interested, get to your nearest Aldi ASAP while in-person supplies last, as these pet beds seem to be on quite a lot of people’s radars. Since Paz shared their TikTok on Monday, it’s received over 23,400 likes and 267,700 views.
“Omg literally bought the cactus yesterday and told everyone I knew,” one TikToker commented.
Another joked, “Okay I saw this, you can delete it now.”
Sadly, Heart to Tail’s pet beds aren’t available for purchase online, and you can’t reserve Aldi Finds products because they’re only available for a limited amount of time. However, you can keep up with the latest Aldi exclusives by checking the brand’s weekly ad or signing up for their e-newsletter.