Aldi Is Selling This Old-School Houseplant Favorite for Just $5
Devotees of Aldi know that the budget-minded grocery chain sells more than just food — it’s a total wonderland of kitchen gadgets, home decor, and even outdoor finds that rotate every week. While there’s never a bad time to stop by an Aldi (there’s nearly always something to covet!), the holidays are when this store really shines, as it has tons of offerings (that are great for gifts!) at completely reasonable prices.
One that caught my eye lately? These adorable Thanksgiving cactuses in five-inch pots that are going for a mere $4.99. Talk about a steal! While their fellow holiday houseplant poinsettias get most of the love, Thanksgiving cactuses (and the closely related Christmas cactuses) are maybe even showier, with all of their draping leaves and brightly colored flowers — and last a lot longer, too. In fact, these houseplants have been known to thrive indoors for decades.
The Thanksgiving cactuses at Aldi have flowers in a range of colors, from light pink to a deeper magenta. Because they’re already in bloom, these houseplants are centerpiece-ready. Plop one into a favorite planter on a dining table or mantel and you’ve got instant decor!
Like everything else at Aldi, these Thanksgiving cactuses probably won’t last long. But even though Aldi is certainly the cheapest place to snag one, it’s not the only place: You can find Thanksgiving cactuses this time of year at garden centers and home improvement stores, as well as online.
Ready to snag your own Thanksgiving cactus? Give it a worthy container with one of these gorgeous DIY planters that look way more expensive than they are. And for display inspiration, check out these ideas for showing off poinsettias at home — you can use many of the same styles for Thanksgiving and Christmas cactuses, too.