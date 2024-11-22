Aldi Is Selling This Old-School Houseplant Favorite for Just $5

One that caught my eye lately? These adorable Thanksgiving cactuses in five-inch pots that are going for a mere $4.99. Talk about a steal! While their fellow holiday houseplant poinsettias get most of the love, Thanksgiving cactuses (and the closely related Christmas cactuses) are maybe even showier, with all of their draping leaves and brightly colored flowers — and last a lot longer, too. In fact, these houseplants have been known to thrive indoors for decades.