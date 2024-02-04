Aldi’s $8 Long Lasting Potted Tulips “Live Up to the Hype”

Then, when the blooms die, you can cut off the dried foliage and store the bulbs in a cool, dry place. In fact, it’s recommended you refrigerate your bulbs for at least six to eight weeks before planting in the ground or placing them back into their vessel. You can check out this article for more tips and tricks to planting your tulip bulbs inside.



Head to Aldi ASAP to pick up one of these tulip vases to remind yourself (or your Valentine!) that spring really is just around the corner.