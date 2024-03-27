Aldi’s $20 Floral Weekender Bag Is Like the BEIS Bag on a Budget

But if you’re a fan of the floral Serra bag, that is definitely an Aldi exclusive that you can’t buy at BEIS. A Redditor in r/Aldi recently said the weekender bag is “too cute,” especially for the price. And in the comment section, someone wrote that the duffel is “well worth the $20.” “I still have mine from 2021,” they wrote. “It has survived many [trips] in good condition.”