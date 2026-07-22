She Found This Forgotten 99-Year-Old Feature in Her Bathroom, and Now I Want One

“It’s not a shaving bench, per se, although it could certainly be used that way and women did start shaving their legs as hemlines rose in the 1920s,” she says. “It’s really just a super-convenient fold-out seat. Seats of any sort — a chair, a bench, a stool — were often used in bathrooms… simply for practicality: at a vanity, putting on one’s socks, etc.”



While a modern bathroom user might just close the toilet seat and sit on it, this was not the case in the past, per Pingel. “It would have been considered unhygienic to sit on the toilet for anything other than its intended purpose. So, a place to sit was necessary. The example we see in the TikTok video is really a terrific example of functionality, keeping things streamlined, and maximizing space.”