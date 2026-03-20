This $11 Kitchen Find Instantly Transforms Your Spice Cabinet Storage
Everyone’s kitchen looks different, but there are some things that you’ll likely find no matter where you are. For instance, most kitchens have a fridge, a stove, and at least a few kinds of spices. Some people have far more than just a few, though — and if you are this person, then you know how much room spices can take up. I personally have several wall-mounted spice racks, but even those can’t always hold all the little jars and shakers I’ve accumulated over the years. If you, too, have plenty of spice containers but are pressed for space, this practical organizer set conveniently turns the inside of your kitchen cabinet into a spice rack.
What Are the Bellemain Spice Gripper Clips?
I first came across this clip-style spice rack from Amazon in a video by content creator Elnaz Hamai. Rather than explaining the product’s function, she wordlessly showcases how simple it is to both install and use the Bellemain spice gripper clips. You see her take each plastic strip out, remove the covering from the adhesive strip on the back, stick it to the inside of her kitchen cabinet, and place a spice jar in each “gripper clip,” which makes a satisfying thunk sound. Voila! Easy spice storage that doesn’t require a counter, a cabinet, a wall, or even tools to install.
Sold on Amazon for $10.99, the Bellemain spice gripper clips are made from flexible plastic and measure 10 inches wide, 3 inches deep, and 1.7 inches tall. The clips can accommodate a range of container sizes, as long as it doesn’t exceed 1.75” in diameter. They’re sold in a set of three strips, and each strip can hold four jars — for a total of 12 jars per set.
Why These Spice Organizers Are So Handy
Most traditional spice racks are just one piece, so if you have one jar that’s taller than the rest then you’re going to have to find it another home. Because these spice grippers come in three separate pieces that fit four spice containers each, you can install them however you like. Put one on each cupboard door, put them in vertical rows, or stagger them depending on the size of the spices you’re storing. If the plastic strip is too wide for your cabinet or the spice slots are too close together, you can even cut them up to create exactly the type of storage you need.
And because they use an adhesive backing, you don’t need to drill any holes — which is nice for both renters and people who don’t want to deal with drilling holes anywhere. When applied correctly, the adhesive seems to hold up quite well. “This has been installed for over a year now and still works as well as when I first installed it,” Amazon reviewer Scott writes. He adds that the gripper clips have “made a huge difference in being able to see all of our spices and if I had more spices I’d buy even more of these.”
Buy: Bellemain Spice Gripper Clips, $10.99