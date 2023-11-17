Newsletters

Amazon Launched Thousands of Black Friday Deals — Here Are the 20 Best Ones to Snag ASAP

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
updated yesterday
Post Image
Credit: Duet Postscriptum/Stocksy

We know that it isn’t Black Friday yet, but Amazon decided to give us an early treat this year by dropping its Black Friday deals a whole week early. Why wait until after you’re stuffed with turkey to do your holiday shopping when you can just get it done now? Then you can truly enjoy Thanksgiving without any of the pre-shopping stress. This etailer has deals on all sorts of home products, including vacuums, furniture, cookware, and decor. And if you’re on the hunt for gifts for your family, you’re in luck, because there are plenty of great presents available for major discounts (including the coveted Apple AirPods)!

To help you get through the noise, we rounded up the best deals that we think you should shop now. On our list are several editor favorites, beloved reader picks, and products that Amazon customers can’t get enough of, so don’t wait and get browsing before these deals start to disappear.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 20
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Amazon
$89.00
was $123.59

Just about everyone has a Bissell Little Green upholstery cleaner on their holiday wishlist this year. We're calling it here: upholstery cleaners are the hottest cleaning product. 70,000 Amazon shoppers bought it in the past month. Just think about how dirty your fabric couch or seats in your car are — that alone might inspire you to snag the Bissell Little Green. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Bissell, so we recommend adding it to your cart now.

2 / 20
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
$99.00
was $129.00

We're certain someone in your circle has AirPods on their Christmas list, so snag them now for half off. Although there are lots of cheaper dupes on the market, nothing beats the real thing. The second-generation pods are perfect for those who are averse to sticking silicone tips inside their ears; this pair rests easily without causing discomfort, and the sound quality is unmatched.

3 / 20
Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit, 40 Strips
Amazon
$67.50
was $79.99

Any red wine or coffee lovers know that sometimes their teeth need a little extra boost to stay pearly white. Grab this 20-pack of whitestrips right now for an awesome deal and be stocked up for the next time you want to give your teeth a little refresh.


4 / 20
eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
$35.99
was $59.99

"Chic, cordless, and compact, the HomeVac H11 is the stuff of dreams. For the most part, hand vacuums can be rather large and unsightly, but this one puts a stylish spin on the popular cleaning tool with a sleek design that’s roughly the size of an average wine bottle," said SEO Commerce Editor Sarah. At 1.2 pounds, this AT-favorite handheld vac packs a powerful 5,500Pa suction, comes with a multi-use crevice tool for deep cleaning, and is even equipped with a washable filter.

5 / 20
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon
$29.98
was $49.99

Stream anything from Netflix to HBO Max to Disney Plus with Roku's convenient voice-control remote. It connects to your smart home assistant and lets you watch both live and Premium TV, so you can catch all your favorite shows whenever you want. Connect the remote to WiFi, and access all channels and platforms in any room of the home.

6 / 20
BISSELL CrossWave Wet-Dry Vacuum
Amazon
$219.49
was $257.49

Why get a mop and a vacuum when you can get one that does it all? This combo from Bissell boasts more than 23,000 reviews and has a 4.5-star rating. The dual-sided tank ensures that dirty water is kept separate from clean water, so your floor actually gets the shine that it deserves. This product still has heavy-duty pick-up, though, and can pick up dry debris while mopping. Need we say more?

7 / 20
Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series
Amazon
$598.00
was $699.99

When it comes to TVs with foolproof set-up for the ultimate payoff, this Sony 4K Ultra HD LED TV is a winner. You can choose from six sizes and five speaker/subwoofer combos (including the option to just grab the TV on its own) and even add on expert installation when it's delivered. It's compatible with both Google and Alexa smart home devices, so once it's set up, all you have to do is tell it what you want to watch. "Hey Alexa...thanks for being you."

8 / 20
Tuft & Needle 2 Inch Adaptive Foam Mattress Topper
Amazon
$180.62
was $250.00

Tuft & Needle's adaptive foam mattress topper is the bedding upgrade you need for a home refresh without buying a whole new mattress. This soft and luxe topper offers pressure relief and has extra breathability that draws heat away from your body to keep you cool throughout the night.

9 / 20
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set
Amazon
$299.99
was $449.99

This bistro set is all you need to furnish your outdoor space, be it big or small. The wide, ergonomic chairs are supportive and comfortable, while the all-weather wicker construction is both attractive and built to last. The side table has a glass top that's easy to clean and adds to the overall elegance.


10 / 20
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage 2-Piece Set
Amazon
$219.99
was $297.49

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your suitcases, just in time for holiday travel. This hardside set contains one 20-inch carry-on suitcase and one 28-inch checked bag. Each suitcase can expand 1.5 inches, which is a great feature for overpackers, and comes with a TSA-approved lock.

11 / 20
HyperChiller Maxi-Matic Patented Instant Coffee/Beverage Cooler
Amazon
$14.29
was $24.99

The HyperChiller is an editor-favorite for making tasty cold brews and beverages in the comfort of your own home. This innovative device works with all types of coffee makers, and can transform drinks from hot to iced in a minute. Not a coffee drinker? Not to worry! The HyperChiller can also chill tea, juice, wine, and more without using actual ice. You don’t have to sacrifice flavor for a refreshingly cool drink at your leisure.


12 / 20
Shark AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base
Amazon
$414.58
was $549.99

The best thing about this Shark Robot Vacuum — other than the fact that it empties itself — is that once you download the app, you can schedule it to clean your home even when you're not there. Target it to the entire level, certain rooms, or selected zones. It picks up debris surprisingly well considering how small it is, so this vacuum is just as powerful as any upright floor cleaner.

13 / 20
DASH Turbo POP Popcorn Maker
Amazon
$24.99
was $29.99

If there's someone in your life who can't watch a movie at home without popcorn, then this Dash Turbo POP is a must-have gift. It can make up to 8 (!!) cups of popcorn within minutes. All you need to do is put the kernels in, put a bowl next to the popper, and wait for hot popcorn to fly out.

14 / 20
Breville Smart Oven Pro Toaster Oven
Amazon
$223.95
was $299.95

There's a reason this Breville toaster oven is characterized as a "smart" appliance. It has nine functions, including toasting, broiling, and reheating, plus its convection setting significantly reduces cook time. You can fit meals of virtually all sizes inside its nearly 20-inch-wide toasting compartment. More food prepared in less time — sounds like a deal we can get down with.


15 / 20
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade
Amazon
$289.99
was $349.95

From smoothies to soup and salsa to salt-rimmed margs, this Vitamix does it all. Ten different speeds and a powerful motor combine to deliver the smoothest, easiest blend ever, with versatility that will have the blender flexing between meal prep duty to dessert making and everything in between.


16 / 20
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
$199.00
was $329.00

For the giftee in your life who needs silence to work (or take naps on planes), we recommend snagging the Bose QuietComfort headphones while they're a whopping 40% off. Our AT contributor Nic swears that these are a crowd-pleasing gift — he bought a pair for his wife seven years ago and she still uses them. We love a long-lasting present!

17 / 20
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
$50.00
was $99.99

Small-space dwellers who need a cup of joe (or two) to function should check out this amazing Black Friday deal. This Keurig, an editor-favorite, barely takes up any counter space and can brew three different-sized cups (6 ounces, 8 ounces, and 10 ounces). It comes in four stylish colors, too!

18 / 20
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauté Pan, 2.5-quart
Amazon
$55.99
was $69.99

The editors at our sister site The Kitchn can't get enough of All-Clad. Yes, this cookware brand is pricier, but the pots and pans you buy are durable, high-quality, and long-lasting, which is why it is breaking news that they're on major sale for Black Friday. We love the design of this 2.5-quart pan because the high sides prevent splatter and can hold more than your typical nonstick.

19 / 20
Neo Chair Office Computer Desk Chair
Amazon
$41.94
was $84.98

An office chair for just under $42?! We had to do a double-take, too. Office chairs will usually cost you several hundred dollars, but this one is astoundingly cheap. It rolls, it's adjustable, and it comes in four fun colors. If you've been looking to upgrade your WFH space, now is the time to do it.

20 / 20
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Fry Pan, 11"
Amazon
$101.50
was $144.95

Le Creuset might be known for its famous Dutch Oven and other enameled cookware, but you shouldn't sleep on this brand's nonstick pans. This nonstick heats evenly, is oven- and stovetop-safe up to 500 degrees, and is perfect for all of your searing (which let's be honest, a lot of other nonsticks don't handle well).

