Amazon Launched Thousands of Black Friday Deals — Here Are the 20 Best Ones to Snag ASAP

We know that it isn’t Black Friday yet, but Amazon decided to give us an early treat this year by dropping its Black Friday deals a whole week early. Why wait until after you’re stuffed with turkey to do your holiday shopping when you can just get it done now? Then you can truly enjoy Thanksgiving without any of the pre-shopping stress. This etailer has deals on all sorts of home products, including vacuums, furniture, cookware, and decor. And if you’re on the hunt for gifts for your family, you’re in luck, because there are plenty of great presents available for major discounts (including the coveted Apple AirPods)!



To help you get through the noise, we rounded up the best deals that we think you should shop now. On our list are several editor favorites, beloved reader picks, and products that Amazon customers can’t get enough of, so don’t wait and get browsing before these deals start to disappear.