This Amazon Essential Is a Game-Changer for WFH Days (and It’s Under $100!)
Living in a studio apartment has its pros and cons. A pro is that you don’t have much to clean, due to the limited space, but a con is that you have limited room for items like a desk — which is true in my case.
However, I think I’ve found the solution to that issue with the $99 SANODESK Medical Adjustable Overbed Bedside Table.
I recently came across a TikTok of someone showing how they use the desk while working from home, and a lightbulb went off in my head. For weeks, I’ve been trying to figure out how I will fit a desk in my apartment that I can use when I work from home.
For context, the layout of my apartment is unique. The living room and kitchen are merged, which means I need to fit a work desk, couch, and coffee table without everything feeling very crowded. This desk, though, will solve those problems. It’s perfect for anyone like me who needs a desk but doesn’t want to sacrifice space. Plus, it’s easy to store when not in use.
Customers who have purchased this bedside table have left reviews like, “Wish I bought this sooner. Considering buying another for hubby. Very nice, sturdy, well-designed, easy to put together, soft roll, enough space for reading, writing, or a TV dinner,” and, “Easy to assemble, rolls easily, solid. Exactly as shown A+ packaging.”
I’m adding this to my Christmas wish list immediately. It’s going to help me finally crack the code of how to make the most of tiny studio living space.