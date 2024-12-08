Newsletters

This Amazon Essential Is a Game-Changer for WFH Days (and It’s Under $100!)

Tamieka Welsh
Living in a studio apartment has its pros and cons. A pro is that you don’t have much to clean, due to the limited space, but a con is that you have limited room for items like a desk — which is true in my case.

However, I think I’ve found the solution to that issue with the $99 SANODESK Medical Adjustable Overbed Bedside Table.

I recently came across a TikTok of someone showing how they use the desk while working from home, and a lightbulb went off in my head. For weeks, I’ve been trying to figure out how I will fit a desk in my apartment that I can use when I work from home. 

For context, the layout of my apartment is unique. The living room and kitchen are merged, which means I need to fit a work desk, couch, and coffee table without everything feeling very crowded. This desk, though, will solve those problems. It’s perfect for anyone like me who needs a desk but doesn’t want to sacrifice space. Plus, it’s easy to store when not in use. 

Customers who have purchased this bedside table have left reviews like, “Wish I bought this sooner. Considering buying another for hubby. Very nice, sturdy, well-designed, easy to put together, soft roll, enough space for reading, writing, or a TV dinner,” and, “Easy to assemble, rolls easily, solid. Exactly as shown A+ packaging.” 

I’m adding this to my Christmas wish list immediately. It’s going to help me finally crack the code of how to make the most of tiny studio living space.

