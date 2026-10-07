The 11 Most-Purchased Items from Prime Big Deal Days (So Far) — Starting at $9!
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Here we are on the last day of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, October 7. We’ve covered the major deals, including deep discounts on home necessities, furniture for small spaces, and handy kitchen finds. However, some editor-recommended products have become huge hits with AT readers.
To help you grab them before the event ends, I’ve rounded up the best Prime Day home finds that are still in stock — including “magical” sheet organizers and this popular set of versatile drawer organizers. They’re bestsellers for a reason, add them to your cart before the sale ends!
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