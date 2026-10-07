The 11 Most-Purchased Items from Prime Big Deal Days (So Far) — Starting at $9!

Megan Gray
Megan Gray
Estate sales, yard sales, and antique shops were regular weekend destinations for my brother and me as kids. My parents, always on the hunt for period-appropriate decor for our Staten Island 19th-century house, made sure of it. Since then, I’ve had a love for home design and…read more
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Cozy living room with a green sectional sofa, a woman using a laptop, an arcade game, and colorful decor.
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Here we are on the last day of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, October 7. We’ve covered the major deals, including deep discounts on home necessities, furniture for small spaces, and handy kitchen finds. However, some editor-recommended products have become huge hits with AT readers.

To help you grab them before the event ends, I’ve rounded up the best Prime Day home finds that are still in stock — including “magical” sheet organizers and this popular set of versatile drawer organizers. They’re bestsellers for a reason, add them to your cart before the sale ends!

Poplight Wireless Wall Sconce
$100$8020% off

If you're looking to add a vibrant touch of color and extra lighting to your home, now is the ideal time to grab this renter-friendly wall sconce while it's on sale! Style editor Emma tested this viral wall sconce and confirmed the praise is well-deserved—she absolutely loved it. It features an effortless installation process and comes available in seven charming color options.

$80 at Amazon
Vtopmart 25-Piece Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set
$20$1620% off

With over 20,000 sets bought in the last month alone, it's no surprise this 25-piece plastic tray set is such a hit. Backed by a professional organizer and loved by our editors year-round, these adaptable bins feature four different sizes — making them perfect for tidying up everything from makeup and toiletries to desk supplies and junk drawers.

$16 at Amazon
Gorilla Grip Absorbent Chenille Bath Rug
$16$944% off

Named one of our favorite tested bath mats, this quick-drying rug features a non-slip backing and provides a high-end feel for an affordable price. Currently marked down to under $12, its adaptable color conveniently disguises dust and dirt between laundry days.

$9 at Amazon
Utoplike Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Dividers, 4-Pack
$31$2616% off

Following a professional organizer's advice, contributor Rebecca finally whipped her messy utensil drawer into shape using these adjustable bamboo dividers. Available in a convenient four-pack, these versatile organizers work wonders for tidying up chaotic drawers across your kitchen, bathroom, and office.

$26 at Amazon
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
$130$8535% off

Forget paying for expensive annual carpet cleaning services. The viral CleanTok favorite, the Little Green Machine, provides a budget-friendly and convenient solution to revitalize your couches and rugs. Thanks to its 48-ounce tank, you can comfortably refresh upholstered furniture, rugs, and vehicle interiors without having to stop constantly for refills.

$85 at Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine
$129$9923% off

Ideal for compact kitchens with minimal counter real estate, the space-saving  Vertuo Pop+ seamlessly brews five distinct cup sizes — hot or iced — with just a single tap. You can even personalize brew settings via the Nespresso app. Available in five eye-catching colors, this sleek machine easily secures a permanent spot on your counter.

$99 at Amazon
MALACASA Plates and Bowls Sets, 12 Pieces
$69$4436% off

Bring sophistication to your fall table with this 12-piece porcelain dinnerware set, which includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four bowls. Offered in six distinct colorways, the white set with black trim delivers an exceptionally timeless look. Dishwasher- and microwave-safe, it provides ultimate convenience for everything from casual weeknight dinners to formal gatherings.

$44 at Amazon
REACHER Wood Grain Sunrise Alarm Clock
$50$3040% off

If you want a more tranquil start to your morning, this sunrise alarm clock easily stands up to higher-end competitors. In her review, contributor Isabella noted, “I didn’t feel the heart-racing anxiety I experience when I’m woken up by my blaring alarm clock. It was a much more peaceful way to wake up.”

$30 at Amazon
Cuisinart Dish Drying Mats
$20$1620% off

Stop buying dish racks and use these convenient dish drying mats instead. Contributor Barbara says in her review, "The dish mat absorbs water extremely well and stays flat even when wet — no puddles like I’ve had with a towel or a dish rack — and it dries quickly. I’ve been using mine for years and have never seen a spot of mold or mildew on it, and have never had any odor, either."

$16 at Amazon
SpaceAid Bed Sheet Organizers
$30$1937% off

Even if you manage to fold your sheets neatly, keeping them tidy over time is a whole other challenge. These sheet organizers provide a simple, practical solution. Built as fabric cubes with integrated labels and transparent windows, they make keeping your linens organized completely hassle-free. Using them couldn't be easier: simply fold your sheets, tuck them into the zip-up cubes, and label them for easy sorting.

$19 at Amazon
ECOVACS Deebot Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop
$900$69922% off

Save $200 on this powerful robot vacuum and mop while you can. It works on carpets and hard floors and features a docking station for self-emptying and automatic solution dispensing. One reviewer says, "The suction is strong, and the roller mop does a nice job with everyday dirt and spills. I especially like the carpet protection and ZeroTangle features, which make maintenance easier."

$699 at Amazon
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