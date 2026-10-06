The 21 Best Prime Day Home Deals to Get Your Space Ready for Fall, Starting at $10
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There’s something about fall that makes me want to nest just a little bit more. Whether it’s adding cozy decor to my home or dedicating a little extra time to sprucing it up for a tidy transition into the colder months of the year, autumn has a way of inspiring my inner homebody. And, as it turns out, so does Amazon. Now through October 7, you can shop Prime Big Deal Days for major discounts on sofas, home decor, and more. Ahead, explore the best editor-favorite home deals you can score for a limited time.