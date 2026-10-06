The 21 Best Prime Day Home Deals to Get Your Space Ready for Fall, Starting at $10

Rebecca Ravee Norris
Rebecca Ravee Norris
Rebecca R. Norris is a full-time freelance writer living in the DC metro area. She writes for a variety of publications, covering everything from beauty and wellness to style and celebrity news. When she's not writing, she can be found out and about with her Jack-Chi, Cash,…read more
Megan Gray
Megan Gray
Estate sales, yard sales, and antique shops were regular weekend destinations for my brother and me as kids. My parents, always on the hunt for period-appropriate decor for our Staten Island 19th-century house, made sure of it. Since then, I’ve had a love for home design and…read more
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White living room after renovation.
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Credit: Leela Cyd

There’s something about fall that makes me want to nest just a little bit more. Whether it’s adding cozy decor to my home or dedicating a little extra time to sprucing it up for a tidy transition into the colder months of the year, autumn has a way of inspiring my inner homebody. And, as it turns out, so does Amazon. Now through October 7, you can shop Prime Big Deal Days for major discounts on sofas, home decor, and more. Ahead, explore the best editor-favorite home deals you can score for a limited time.

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
$130$9527% off

Forget about once-a-year professional carpet cleaners with hefty price tags. This itty-bitty Little Green Machine will have your carpets and couches looking fresh and clean in record time, not to mention for considerably less than a bookable service. Designed with a 48-ounce tank, the machine can easily clean carpets, cars, and upholstered seating without constant refills in between. The best part? It’s a charitable purchase because a portion of the proceeds go to the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

$95 at Amazon
GLUIT All Purpose Heavy Duty Hooks
$17$1041% off

Adding hooks throughout the home is my favorite method for creating extra storage space. Capable of supporting up to 22 pounds per hook, these clear adhesive options work wonderfully for hanging bags, towels, or seasonal decor. Many reviewers even note that they hold up better than Command hooks.

$10 at Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strip Kit
$46$3524% off

If you frequently enjoy coffee or red wine (like me), you know how helpful it can be to give your smile a refresh to keep it looking bright. Take advantage of this great deal to grab a 22-pack of Whitestrips, so you'll be fully prepared whenever your teeth need a quick boost.

$35 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds
$249$17928% off

I almost always have my AirPods in, whether I'm running errands or working from home — and I naturally snagged them on sale during Prime. Since they rarely go on sale, I recommend grabbing a pair now while they're discounted. They feature noise cancellation, an eight-hour battery life on a single charge, a charging case, and five different ear tip sizes to help you find the ideal fit.

$179 at Amazon
UGG Whitecap Plush Throw Blanket
$108$6044% off

Speaking of all things cozy, this UGG Whitecap Plush Throw Blanket will have you wanting to curl up on the couch for hours on end. The plush yet lightweight blanket is oversized, measuring in at a pleasant 50 by 70 inches, and designed to look even cozier with wear. Now the only question is, which of the five earthy colors will you choose?

$60 at Amazon
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB)
$200$15025% off

For the avid readers who can’t deal with another bookshelf, the Kindle Paperwhite is the ideal solution. Designed with a glare-free display, it is fully waterproof (ideal for reading in the tub) and comes with an adjustable built-in light alongside a battery that lasts for weeks rather than hours.

$150 at Amazon
Sun Zero Nordic Theater Grade Extreme 100% Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel, 2-Pack
$34$319% off

Autumn might already do a number on the daylight hours we experience, but if you want to make your home feel even cozier — or if you’re simply hoping to bolster your struggling sleep routine — a set of Sun Zero Theater Curtains is well worth considering. Sold in 23 colors, even the lightest of these curtain panels is designed to fully block out the sun for a shrouded effect. Logistically, they’re sold in one width and six lengths, so you can tailor them to your windows.

$31 at Amazon
Gorilla Grip Absorbent Chenille Bath Rug
$16$1038% off

Recognized as one of our favorite tested bath mats, this quick-drying rug offers a non-slip grip and delivers a high-end look and feel at a budget-friendly price. Available on sale today for under $12, its versatile shade helps hide dirt and dust between machine refreshes.

$10 at Amazon
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$540$42821% off

Whether you have carpeted or hard floors, the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum will ensure they stay spick and span without a speck of dust in sight. The cult-favorite floor cleaner comes with four attachment heads, ensuring users can expertly remove dust, pet hair, and debris from tight corners and thick carpets alike. What makes this cordless machine stand out is its uninterrupted 40-minute run time and detangling Motorbar cleaner head, specifically designed for unfurling embedded shedding.

$428 at Amazon
Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater
$60$57

The colder months are upon us! Keep cozy and warm all season long with this Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater. The lightweight, small-scale, three-speed machine works well on desks, counters, and floors, so you can target cold feet and chilly upper bodies alike.

$57 at Amazon
SONGMICS Shoe Rack Bench
$36$2822% off

If you’re anything like me, your love for shoes tends to overflow into other areas of your home. Keep your space looking tidy with this shoe rack bench from SONGMICS, which can hold up to six pairs of shoes and withstand up to 286 pounds. Whether you plan to sit on it to lace up or use the top for baskets and bins to store dog leashes and everyday essentials, you’ll be glad to have this functional little bench in your entryway. According to Amazon, over 20,000 people are!

$28 at Amazon
BAGAIL Packing Cubes, Set of 8
$35$2723% off

Moving beyond cleaning, these top-rated packing cubes can be used for optimized travel, as well as smart storage. The handled compression cubes can pack surprisingly much more than you might think and stack into suitcases with ease. They’re sold in over 15 colors and prints, so you can tailor them to your aesthetic, too.

$27 at Amazon
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen
$308$24620% off

If you're hoping to snag a set of luxury sheets during Prime Day, you're in luck. AT favorite Cozy Earth is celebrating with a rare offer, taking up to 20% off bedding across their store when you visit Cozy Earth's Amazon storefront. Our top recommendation is the bamboo sheet set, which one editor raved was "buttery soft, impressively cooling, and so smooth that they slip through your fingers like silk." Oprah loves them, too.

$246 at Amazon
Revival Rugs Shell 5'x8' Area Rugs
$289$21725% off

The Green Shell Washable Rug pulled together the living room of Katie, our director of content shopping strategy, in an instant. Its subtle green shades bring texture and warmth to the space, and the option to machine-wash it whenever spills happen makes it completely practical. As she says in her review: “It’s held up beautifully over the years, and I can’t even explain how many compliments I receive about it.”

$217 at Amazon
Away Amazon Exclusive Carry-On Luggage
$275$19230% off

An ideal pick for frequent travelers, Away’s suitcases are a favorite of the Apartment Therapy team. They feature 360-degree spinning wheels that make navigating busy airports effortless, as well as a durable polycarbonate shell built to fit smoothly into overhead bins. You can grab yours in exclusive Amazon colorways, including Palm Green and Sky Blue.

$192 at Amazon
Hatch Sleep Clock
$250$20020% off

Senior lifestyle editor Lizzy tested the new Hatch Sleep Clock and says in her review, "If you’re wondering how to improve your sleep quality, or you simply want a clock that does it all (white noise, bedtime routine, passive sleep tracking, etc.) then this clock really does do it, without demanding that you wake up to your phone alarm ever again."

$200 at Amazon
Fulton The House Shoe
$120$9620% off

Although they’re a bit of a splurge, these under-the-radar house slippers are worth every penny (and on rare sale, just clip the coupon!). I’ve worn my pair indoors for more than a year, and they still look and feel brand new. Featuring a supportive cork footbed that molds to your feet and breathable, thermoregulating wool for year-round comfort, this high-quality pair is one you’ll never want to take off.

$96 at Amazon
Skylight Digital Picture Frame
$160$12025% off

Popular for good reason, the Skylight Digital Picture Frame boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating backed by more than 27,000 reviewers. Setup is easy, and its 10-inch touchscreen display renders every photo with high-resolution clarity. While it makes a fantastic gift, keep an eye out for the Skylight Digital Calendar, which is also on sale.

$120 at Amazon
Uproot Clean Washing Machine Cleaning Tablets for Pet Owners, 24 Pack
$30$2517% off

Although we've previously covered washing machine cleaners, these deep-cleaning tablets are a total game-changer for pet owners. Suitable for top loaders, front loaders, and HE units alike, the formula works in just one cycle to banish stubborn odors and dissolve hair and fur to prevent clogs.

$25 at Amazon
ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Adjustable Bamboo Caddy
$45$3424% off

Tidy up any drawer with this sturdy bamboo organizer. It's expandable with nonslip feet for security, and is great for storing utensils, office supplies, and anything else that might be cluttering a junk drawer.

$34 at Amazon
StorageWorks 160L Laundry Basket with Wheels
$60$3837% off

This large-capacity basket makes laundry a breeze. It's available in four sizes and seven colors, and since it's on wheels, you can take it wherever you need to go. Over 2,000 were bought last month!

$38 at Amazon
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