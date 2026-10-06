The 21 Best Prime Day Home Deals to Get Your Space Ready for Fall, Starting at $10

If you’re anything like me, your love for shoes tends to overflow into other areas of your home. Keep your space looking tidy with this shoe rack bench from SONGMICS, which can hold up to six pairs of shoes and withstand up to 286 pounds. Whether you plan to sit on it to lace up or use the top for baskets and bins to store dog leashes and everyday essentials, you’ll be glad to have this functional little bench in your entryway. According to Amazon, over 20,000 people are!