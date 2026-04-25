8 Storage Baskets to Buy at Anthropologie That Are Animal-Shaped

Alexa CasanovaShopping Writer
Alexa CasanovaShopping Writer
I cover all things shopping, from cleaning and organizing finds to decor and furniture that’s worth every penny. Your home says a lot about you, so I’m always curious about the things people choose to bring into their space — and aim to make it easier to find those things! I’ve written home and lifestyle content for Well+Good and Design Milk.
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I love a clear storage bin as much as anyone, but if I’m storing things in plain sight I want pieces that double as decor. Anthropologie has that category covered, with dozens of stylish baskets that add personality (and tidiness) to a room. I recently spotted these new animal-shaped wicker baskets while browsing the site, and they might be the cutest things I’ve ever seen. 

8 Animal-Shaped Storage Baskets to Buy from Anthropologie

Go coastal with a woven fish or celebrate your pet with a cat or dog — there’s a breed (I mean, basket) for every home and storage need. 

Dachshund Dog Woven Wicker Basket
$198

This dog-shaped storage basket isn’t all “bark” — the 33-inch-long silhouette holds a surprising amount of stuff, from towels and blankets to toys for kids or pups. Its floppy leather dog ears are the cutest finishing touch, too.

$198 at Anthropologie
Basset Hound Dog Woven Wicker Basket
$198

Dog people, you’ve got options — because Anthro also has a basset hound-shaped basket for more canine charm. This stout wicker basket is the perfect place to stash spare blankets by your sofa or neatly arrange guest towels (it’s guaranteed to get an “awww” or two).

$198 at Anthropologie
Crab Seagrass Woven Basket
$228$160

This crab basket looks like it belongs in a seaside cottage. The lidded “shell” cleverly keeps storage out of sight, so it looks like a purely decorative accent at first glance. I’d style it in a guest bathroom and fill it with hand towels for a breezy, coastal look.

$160 at Anthropologie
Fish Wicker Wall Basket
$68$48

Take advantage of any available wall space with a hanging wicker basket. This one is fish-shaped for a quirky nautical vibe, and features a light blue trim for extra color. Hang it in a bathroom to turn things like bar soaps and hand towels into a stylish display, or in your kitchen for herbs or flowers.

$48 at Anthropologie
Frenchie Woven Wicker Basket
$198

This Frenchie basket would make an adorable first impression at an entryway, and it’s a practical place to drop your bag, mail, or umbrella when you come through the door. It’s also handwoven, so it’s like owning your very own work of art!

$198 at Anthropologie
Cat Woven Wicker Basket
$198

Cozy up a reading nook with this kitty-shaped basket, or use it to keep craft supplies and all your “analog” essentials tidy. The possibilities are endless — pet parents could even fill it with soft blankets to turn it into the chicest little cat bed.

$198 at Anthropologie
Poodle Dog Woven Wicker Basket
$248

Just when you think the options couldn’t get any cuter, Anthro drops this gorgeous poodle basket. It’s practically a sculpture, with its upright posture and pom details. It would make a perfect umbrella basket, and add instant charm to your entryway!

$248 at Anthropologie
Ida Peacock Woven Wicker Basket
$198

This peacock basket banishes clutter with a flourish. Its fanned-out “tail feathers” make anything you put inside look display-worthy, whether it’s plush toys, magazines, or WFH supplies.

$198 at Anthropologie
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