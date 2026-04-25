8 Storage Baskets to Buy at Anthropologie That Are Animal-Shaped
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I love a clear storage bin as much as anyone, but if I’m storing things in plain sight I want pieces that double as decor. Anthropologie has that category covered, with dozens of stylish baskets that add personality (and tidiness) to a room. I recently spotted these new animal-shaped wicker baskets while browsing the site, and they might be the cutest things I’ve ever seen.
8 Animal-Shaped Storage Baskets to Buy from Anthropologie
Go coastal with a woven fish or celebrate your pet with a cat or dog — there’s a breed (I mean, basket) for every home and storage need.