Urban Outfitters’ Super Popular Mushroom Lamp Now Comes in a Mini $40 Version and It’s Perfect for Gifting

“This is a cute little lamp that gives any room a nice atmosphere! You can turn it on and off by giving it a good tap. I would recommend this lamp to others.” – Et4kML79

“Ordered for the bedroom to add some mood lighting, and it works great! Light isn’t too bright so it’s easy on the eyes, and the tap works very well.” – Kicker765

“Purchased as a last-minute gift for my fiancée, and she loves it! It emits a very warm glow, perfect for a bedroom or nightstand, and it doesn’t take up much space. She likes that she can just tap it to turn it on and off as well… it’s convenient!” – CPatrickJ