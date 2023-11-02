Urban Outfitters’ Super Popular Mushroom Lamp Now Comes in a Mini $40 Version and It’s Perfect for Gifting
We’ve been obsessing over the Urban Outfitters Ansel lamp just as long as the rest of the internet. If you haven’t already seen it on your social media feed gracing an influencer’s side table, allow me to give you all the details: The Ansel lamp has been around for a few years, but the mushroom-shaped lighting has roots in the Italian Murano glass lamp, which became mainstream in the 1970s. During the pandemic, though, the vintage style reared its head again — and it makes total sense, given that mushroom decor has seen a huge influx in popularity.
Urban Outfitters’ take on the mushroom lamp has been one of the more popular offerings on the market, given its affordable $100 price — as opposed to the often $800-plus real Murano options — and almost perfect rating from over 300 customers. The Ansel lamp was already small-space-friendly, but when we were checking out UO’s Holiday Gift Guide section IRL, we came across a newer (and even more compact) iteration. Let me introduce you to the seriously gift-able Ansel Mini LED Table Lamp.
What is the Ansel Mini LED Table Lamp?
Unlike its larger counterpart, which is small-space-oriented in its own right, the mini Ansel is entirely cordless, so it can literally go anywhere you choose. No outlets? No problem — it’s powered by a removable USB cord and equipped with a battery that’ll last six hours per charge. Even more convenient is that it features an auto-off and tap-to-resume settings, so it’ll shut itself down if you forget to switch it off yourself. It’s also different from the original iteration in that it’s way more durable. There’s hardly any chance of you breaking the durable PVC plastic, which is particularly handy if you have pets, kids, or move frequently. Best of all, it comes in nearly every color of the rainbow, including white if you (or your giftee) go for a more minimalist style.
What Urban Outfitters Reviewers are Saying
Average Rating: 3.3/5
“This is a cute little lamp that gives any room a nice atmosphere! You can turn it on and off by giving it a good tap. I would recommend this lamp to others.” – Et4kML79
“Ordered for the bedroom to add some mood lighting, and it works great! Light isn’t too bright so it’s easy on the eyes, and the tap works very well.” – Kicker765
“Purchased as a last-minute gift for my fiancée, and she loves it! It emits a very warm glow, perfect for a bedroom or nightstand, and it doesn’t take up much space. She likes that she can just tap it to turn it on and off as well… it’s convenient!” – CPatrickJ
This new version of the Ansel lamp is the perfect gift for the interior design lover in your life — or even the person that tends to break things easily or that doesn’t have a lot of space on their hands. (I’m thinking a dorm room-dweller would love this little guy.) At only $40, you really can’t beat this stylish, compact take on the timeless mushroom lamp trend, and I don’t know about you, but I’m planning on gifting one of these to myself, too.
Buy: Ansel Mini LED Table Lamp, $39