This Gorgeous, Small-Space-Friendly Sectional from Article Is the Green Sofa I’ve Been Dreaming Of

It is worth noting that this isn’t the type of sofa you sink into; its cushions are firm, particularly the back ones, but it’s nothing a plush accent pillow can’t fix if you don’t want solid support. Their density, though, also means that they won’t sink or lose their shape, which I appreciate given how much usage it gets. The Burrard still looks as new as the day it arrived, and its firmness hasn’t resulted in any discomfort in my own experience. In fact, my roommate and I have both watched several hours of Killing Eve at a time on it — which brings me to the Burrard’s spaciousness. Sitting regularly, four people (at least) can fit comfortably, and when my roommate and I are fully lying down, we still have about half a cushion between us.