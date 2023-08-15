Article Just Launched a Stylish New Collection That Will Stand Up to All Your Spills and Stains
When we’ve covered Article in the past, we’ve always featured the modern furniture retailer’s outdoor pieces in our round-ups. Not only are their weather-resistant sofa sets, chaise lounges, and tables incredibly stylish, but they’re also built to last. Today, however, we’re talking about durable pieces of a different kind. Article’s indoor furniture is also made of high-quality materials and elevates any space it’s in, and its newest product offerings are no exception. In fact, the just-released Leigh collection is about as low-maintenance as it gets. You can browse all three items from the line on their website, and trust us — if you have an even slightly messy or high-energy household, these new drops are worth some serious consideration. And although high durability can often translate to boring designs, you won’t encounter that problem here. But don’t just take our word for it — have a look for yourself!
The largest piece in the Leigh collection is this corner sectional. And it’s not just the largest of the trio, but it’s large, period. That only makes it all the better for large families, as your entire brood will fit atop its five wide seats. What’s more, Article describes this couch as their “comfiest sofa ever” and perfect for all kinds of activities: napping, sitting, watching TV, reading — you name it. The back and seat cushions are plush and reversible, though that’s not the only feature that makes them easy to take care of. All of the products in the Leigh collection are upholstered with SimpleCare, a high-performance fabric that’s virtually impossible to stain. As a result, you can snack and dine to your heart’s content atop the sectional without worry. (If you do happen to spill something, you can simply blot it with a damp cloth.)
Whether you pair the Leigh swivel chair with the sectional or snag one on its own for the bedroom or office, it’s sure to make the area feel infinitely more relaxing. It’s the perfect size for curling up with your morning coffee or laptop, and because it swivels, you can easily rotate to grab your phone, snack, or book that might’ve otherwise been out of reach. Like the sectional, this chair also sports loose, reversible cushions, so if their plushness goes down over time, you can fluff them right back up. Really, this cozy accent piece is perfect. The only thing it lacks is space for stretching your legs, but don’t worry! The Leigh collection has something for that, too.
Enter the cloud-like Leigh ottoman, which comes upholstered in the same SimpleCare fabric as the other two pieces. It looks like a module right off the sectional, so if five seats somehow aren’t enough, you can add another one. But the ottoman is perhaps best paired with the aforementioned swivel chair. Together, the two create a lounging spot that’s so comfy, you might not want to swap it for your bed. The ottoman gives you more than enough legroom on its 43″ by 43″ surface, and it’s ready to use right out of the box. Plus, no matter what your interior aesthetic is, the Leigh pieces’ silver ivory color remains contemporary and easy to style.
The entire Leigh collection is available to shop now on Article’s site, and you should also know that all in-stock items deliver quickly. If you buy more than just the ottoman, you also get free shipping, and you can always opt for assembly services for a simpler set-up. There’s no reason to wait! Stock up now, and say goodbye to deep cleaning and hello to more lounging.