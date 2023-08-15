Article Just Launched a Stylish New Collection That Will Stand Up to All Your Spills and Stains

When we’ve covered Article in the past, we’ve always featured the modern furniture retailer’s outdoor pieces in our round-ups. Not only are their weather-resistant sofa sets, chaise lounges, and tables incredibly stylish, but they’re also built to last. Today, however, we’re talking about durable pieces of a different kind. Article’s indoor furniture is also made of high-quality materials and elevates any space it’s in, and its newest product offerings are no exception. In fact, the just-released Leigh collection is about as low-maintenance as it gets. You can browse all three items from the line on their website, and trust us — if you have an even slightly messy or high-energy household, these new drops are worth some serious consideration. And although high durability can often translate to boring designs, you won’t encounter that problem here. But don’t just take our word for it — have a look for yourself!